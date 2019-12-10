Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala's Massive Fight With Asim Riaz BREAKS Their Friendship?

Bigg Boss 13 has been witness to some drastically changing equations in the house. Asim Riaz who was good friends with Sidharth Shukla, soon formed his own group along with Himanshi Khurrana, Shefali Jariwala and Hindustani Bhau after having a fall-out with Sidharth. Himanshi was evicted last week from the house and it looks like things are not looking well for her friends inside the house. Today's episode will see Bigg Boss announcing the captaincy task. The task will see letters coming in from the housemates of the contestants and in order to win the captaincy, other housemates have to shred those letters of their competitors.

Asim shreds Shefali's letter which came from her family

Vikas Gupta who came in the house as a replacement for Devoleena Bhattacharjee will hand over Shehnaaz Gill's letter to Rashami Desai who will immediately shred it to pieces. When Bhau gets Rashami's letter, he hands it over to her but soon Vikas snatches it and shreds it off to pieces, thus becoming a contender for the captaincy. Rashami can be seen looking visibly upset by this. Soon, Asim gets Shefali Jariwala's letter and shreds it immediately. Arti Singh lashes out at him for this behaviour but he looks unapologetic and says he wants to become the captain this time. Watch the promo here.

Shefali says she sees a glimpse of Sidharth in Asim

Shefali, heartbroken, starts crying after this incident. Asim defends himself by saying that he cannot please everybody at the same time as he is here to play the game. However, Shefali feels betrayed by his actions. She refuses to support him after this incident. She also accuses him of not understanding the emotion of a friend. She declares that from now on they will be contenders here. Shefali also says that she can see a glimpse of Sidharth Shukla in him. She angrily breaks all ties with Asim. Meanwhile, all the ongoing tension in the house is witnessed by Paras and Sidharth from the secret room.

