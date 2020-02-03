Sara Ali Khan Gets Interrupted With 'Sartik' Chants, Fans Call It "disrespectful" & "rude"

Sara Ali Khan recently suffered some major embarrassment and confusion during a promotional event. This embarrassment was caused due to some of Sara’s fans when they started chanting “Sartik” while Sara was talking about her mother. Read on to know more details about this incident.

Sara embarrassed due to “Sartik”

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are all for the release of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. Both Kartik and Aaryan are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film. But recently, Sara Ali Khan was left embarrassed at a promotional event.

Also read | Kartik Aaryan Starts A Pungi Dance Challenge To Promote His Upcoming Film 'Love Aaj Kal'

If you are not aware of this, the dating rumours between Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan started doing the rounds went Sara said on Karan Johar’s show that she wants to date Kartik. Since then, both Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have gone on to meet at award functions and also star in Love Aaj Kal. Fans of Sara and Kartik have this rumoured couple a ship name i.e. Sartik.

But recently, during a promotional event, this ship name left Sara Ali Khan a bit confused and embarrassed. During this particular promotional event, Sara Ali Khan was talking about her mother actor Amrita Singh and how she inspires her in so many ways. But Sara was interrupted by her fans when they started chanting “Sartik” in the middle of her discussing her mother and her accomplishments. Take a look.

Also read | CONFIRMED:Kartik Aaryan Teams Up With 'Tanhaji' Director Om Raut For His First Action Film

This video since then has gone viral. The comment section of this fan club’s video has since then flooded with people calling this incident disrespectful and rude. Take a look at some of these comments.

Also read | Kartik Aaryan Makes A Surprising Revelation About Neha Kakkar And Aditya Narayan

Also read | Is Sara Ali Khan Dating Kartik Aaryan? Actress' Witty Response Will Confuse Fans

Image Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram, Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.