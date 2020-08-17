Bollywood Memes & Ignored Cameos; These Tweets Will Change The Way You Look At Movies

There have been many instances in Bollywood movies when viewers either miss-hear lyrics of tracks, spot a mistake in the film with respect to wrong editing, or talk about ignored cameos in Bollywood. Though many individuals overlook such things and often fail to notice, some avid movie buffs not just observe them but also shared tweets regarding the same. These tweets often start a new trend and become a talking point for netizens. So let's take a look at some tweets on similar lines.

Ignored Cameo In Bollywood

South Indian actor Rana Daggubati became globally famous after playing the role of Bhallaldeva in Baahubali film series. The actor made a special appearance in a Dharma Film which went unnoticed by many. The Housefull 4 actor played the role of Vikram in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. And this special appearance by the actor can be easily counted in the list of "Ignored cameos in Bollywood". An ardent fan of Rana shared a tweet about his cameo in YJHD with this adorable post and that's how many people got aware of it.

Mistakes In Bollywood

Source: MY FM INDIA Twitter

Apart from this ignored cameos in Bollywood, another blunder which one might have overlooked was about actors appearing in shots where they are not supposed to be. This so happened when Hrithik Roshan's debut movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai released. In a shot, the editor forgot to edit a scene featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan as she was the initial choice for the film prior to Ameesha Patel. In the scene, she can be seen walking on a beach with Hrithik however in the shot you get to see Ameesha instead of her.

Source: Anurag Verma Twitter

Tarzan: The Wonder Car starring Vatsal Seth-Ayesha Takia and Ajay Devgn was about a super-car made by a normal boy. This meme on the film is about the fact that irrespective of the car being dumped in the junkyard for ages its body and engine did not deteriorate. In fact, miraculously it was repaired and made into a sports car years later. A Twitterati shared this tweet referring to the same angle but with a funny meme.

Misheard Lyrics

Someone finally cracked the Malayalam lyrics in Jiya Jale from Dil Se... It was all about monkeys :-D pic.twitter.com/jFmc5OVN6U — Sai Deepak J (@jsaideepak) June 13, 2018

A.R Rahman composed popular track Jiya Jale from Dil Se that turned out to become a smashing hit as soon as Dil Se released. But have you ever thought about the very lyrics of this track? As majority of Jiya Jale lyrics are not in Hindi but Malayalam language and a Twitterati shared a funny tweet over the same.

Bollywood Memes

When your friend copies your project and gets more marks than you. pic.twitter.com/2apyN5CdFs — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 12, 2017

Some memes often become a trend and this so happened with a dialogue in one of Hrithik Roshan's movies titled Krrish. His dialogue "Meri shaktiyon ka glaat Istemal kiya gaya hain" was turned into a meme fest. People interpreted in their own creative way and twitter was showered with funny memes on the same.

