Sara Ali Khan-Amrita Singh & Other B'town Mother-daughter Duos We Want To See On-screen

We always talk about big names in Bollywood families, actors whose generations have been in the showbiz and acted together. Some of these popular Bollywood families include the Bachchan family to the Kapoor clan. However, have you ever noticed that there are some really popular Bollywood mother-daughter actor duo who have not shared screen space yet? Can't think of one right now, then take a look.

Real Mother-Daughter duos we would love to see onscreen

Sonakshi Sinha and Poonam Sinha

Image Credit: aslisona Instagram

Shatrughan Sinha is one of the biggest names in Bollywood. The veteran actor is also a politician and all his movies are iconic. His daughter, Sonakshi Sinha, made a dream debut opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg (2010) and since then Sonakshi Sinha has firmly cemented her place in B-town. Poonam Sinha, mother of Sonakshi Sinha is also an actor. She has acted in various films like Jigri Dost, Shaitan and Jodha Akbar among several others. The gorgeous mother-daughter duo is often spotted on various events together. However, it would nothing short of a visual treat to see both Sonakshi Sinha and Poonam Sinha together on the silver screen. The audience would love to see Poonam Sinha and Sonakshi in a family entertainer.

Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

Image Credit:@saraalikhan95 Instagram

Sara Ali Khan walked in the footsteps of her mother Amrita Singh and made a breakthrough Bollywood debut with Kedarnath. The dynamic mother-daughter duo is very close to each other. In fact, Sara Ali Khan doesn't shy away from showering her love on mommy Amrita Singh on social media and keeps posting pictures with her. Amrita Singh is an incredible actor. Her versatility is something the critics and audiences have always admired. The audiences would definitely love to see real mother-daughter duo Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan on reel screen sharing a similar bond. In fact, a film featuring both Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan will truly be a much-anticipated one. Even if Sara Ali Khan shares screen space with her step-mother Kareena Kapoor Khan that too would be extremely interesting to watch. However, it is Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh we can't wait to see together on the big screen.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Babita

Image Credit:@therealkareenakapoor

Babita was amidst the finest actors of the 60s. Proud mother of two Superstar daughters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, fans can't wait to see Kareena Kapoor Khan with her actor mother Babita doing a film together. In fact, a film featuring all the three actors would be nothing short of a perfection onscreen.

