Bollywood Movies And Mumbai Have A Long-standing Connection And These Titles Are Proof

Bollywood films are primarily shot in the city of dreams, Mumbai. In fact, it's a rare sight if not even a single scene in a movie is not filmed in Mumbai. The city is so important for Bollywood, that very often one will notice Mumbai, in the title of the film as well. Since Mumbai was earlier Bombay, a plethora of films had Bombay in the title. From Bombay to Goa, Ye Bombay Hai, to Love in Bombay, there's absolutely no dearth of Bollywood movies that have 'Bombay' in their title. The case with Mumbai is the same. Take a look at some Bollywood films that have Mumbai in the title-

Bollywood films that have Mumbai in title

Mumbai Meri Jaan (2008)

Image Courtesy: IMDb

When we think about a Bollywood movie with Mumbai in its title, Mumbai Meri Jaan is the first film that comes in one's mind. The film was based on the tragic bomb incident happened in Mumbai in the year 2006.

Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost (2003)

Image Courtesy: IMDb

This film was amidst the first few films Abhishek Bachchan ever acted in. Even though the story had a social message attached to it, yet it tanked at the box-office. Lara Dutta played Abhishek Bachchan's love interest in the film.

Mumbai Salsa (2007)

Image Courtesy: IMDb

Mumbai Saga is a film which was much ahead of its time. Released in 2007, this Vikram Bhatt's Bollywood film was a modern take on the lives of a group of friends, who dealt with complicated relationships, and unsatisfying professions. The title itself tells us that's its about busy city-life of Mumbai city.

Mumbai Saga (2020)

Image Courtesy: IMDb

2020 will witness another Bollywood film with Mumbai in its title, and it's none other than director Sanjay Gupta's much-anticipated Mumbai Saga. It is a big-budget film with a massive star cast, including John Abraham and Jackie Shroff. This Bollywood flick will hit the theatres on 19 June 2020.

Once Upon A Time In Mumbai (2010)

Image Courtesy: IMDb

This is another Bollywood film which has Mumbai in its title. Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi, both gave a memorable performance in Milan Lutharia's Once Upon A Time In Mumbai. The film is based on the life of a gangster. Prachi Desai and Kangana Ranaut played the love interests of Emraan Hashmi and Ajay Devgn respectively. From dialogues to songs, everything from the film became iconic. In fact, the makers of the film returned with a sequel titled Once Upon A Time In Mumbai. But unlike the original, the sequel failed to create magic on the silver screen.

