Ranveer Singh And Ranbir Kapoor Are Bollywood's Most Stylish Men According To Yami Gautam

Actor Yami Gautam recently expressed her views on the most stylish men in Bollywood. The actor was spotted at the style awards of a leading Marathi daily, where she spoke to a major news publishing house and said that Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor are the most stylish men in the Hindi film industry. She loves Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh’s dressing sense and thinks that it is not just about the clothes that they wear but also the kind of personality they have and how they portray them onscreen. She also shared her views on some other aspects during the same conversation. Read more to know about what Yami Gautam had to say during the 'Most Stylish' awards.

Also Read | Ranveer Brar To Sarash Goila: Celebrity Chefs Who Made It To Forbes Celebrity 100

Also Read | Bajirao Mastani Completes 4 Years: Here Are Some Ranveer Singh Scenes That Won Hearts

Yami Gautam's views on style

She also opened about her perspective of what a style statement is and in the same relation she said, "Style is an expression of a person’s personality. She told everyone that she had been styled by Allia Al Rufai, a celebrity stylist and the actor thinks that her stylist understands her style. She says that versatility is a must when it comes to style but feels that it is good to experiment. She ended the conversation by recommending that one should wear what they want."

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Is Like A Kid In A Candy Shop, Says Akshay Kumar

Also Read | 'Rockstar' Ranbir Kapoor Has Sung These 3 Songs; Check Them Out

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya Written Update December 18 | Ranbir And Prachi's Budding Love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.