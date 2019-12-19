Sleeper Hits Of 2019 In Bollywood That Surprised Fans And Critics

This decade experienced some of the path-breaking movies which unexpectedly did exceedingly well at the box office. Multiple movies broke the stereotype of a commercial hit at the box office. The audiences have become more content-driven than ever before as a lot of movies went to be superhits at the box office which were pretty unexpected by everyone. 2019 is also one such year which saw multiple unexpected hits which were lauded by the audiences. Hence, here is the list of unexpected Bollywood hit films at the box office:

1) Chhichhore

From being an unexpected hit to being the eighth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019 Chhichhore not only did great numbers at the box office but also was critically acclaimed. This Nitesh Tiwari directorial grossed more than ₹ 200 Crores worldwide and stars an ensemble cast including Sushant Sigh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, and Varun Sharma to name a few.

2) Uri: The Surgical Strike

This Vicky Kaushal-starrer came as one of the biggest surprises at the beginning of the year itself. Uri not only garnered appreciation from the film critics and the audiences but also did hefty numbers at the box office. The Aditya Dhar directorial grossed more than ₹ 340 Crores worldwide and turned out to be the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019.

3) De De Pyaar De

The quirky love triangle between Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rakul Preet Singh in the movie managed to make the audiences laugh their hearts out and became one of the biggest surprise hits at the box office in 2019. De De Pyaar De entered the 100 crore club and surprised everyone with the numbers it got.

