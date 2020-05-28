Katrina Kaif Once Said She Had The Time Of Her Life Playing THIS Role; Read Details

Katrina Kaif starrer Zero could not impress the audience and critics and eventually tanked at the box office. Katrina Kaif, who played the role of a Bollywood actress in Anand L Rai's film, was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film also featured Anushka Sharma in the lead role. Back in 2019, Katrina Kaif got candid about her experience of playing the role of Babita Kumari and shared her views on the same. Keep reading to know more.

When Katrina had the time of her life while playing Babita Kumari

In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, the Zero actor had revealed that the original draft of the story which was discussed had a version titled Katrina Meri Jaan. And, surprisingly, she was supposed to play a dwarf just like Bauua Singh. Also, in the earlier draft, both the boy and the girl had double roles, and there were two dwarves. But, later the script got changed.

Later, speaking about the failure of the film, the Bharat actor had said that she had the time of her life playing Babita's character. She had said that despite the film not working at the box office; she had the time of her life playing Babita. The actor had further revealed that she found Babita's character to be "clichéd", who used to walk around in boxer shorts with a bottle of alcohol. She had also said that shooting for the film Zero was quite depressing for her, and when there was a break from the shooting schedule, she felt peaceful.

All about the film Zero

Considered as one of the biggest flops of all the three actors, Zero released on December 21, 2018. Katrina Kaif played the role of a Bollywood actor named Babita Kumari who was dealing with insecurities, a bad break-up and alcoholism. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, played Bauua Singh, a dwarf who did not want to die a bachelor. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma appeared as a scientist who had cerebral palsy in the film.

On the work front

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen opposite Salman Khan in the film Bharat. The actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Sooryavanshi, which was earlier slated to release in March 2020. But the makers of the film have pushed the release date owing to the lockdown.

