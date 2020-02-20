Bollywood Movies For Which Salman Khan Is Credited As Writer

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has produced and even co-written the script of a few movies. The Dabangg actor is versatile and has dabbled in many things that include painting, singing, writing and even directing. Here are some movies Salman Khan has been credited as the writer.

Movies Salman Khan got credit for, as a writer

Dabbang 3

Salman Khan has been a part of the Dabbang franchise since the first film itself. He has also been a part of the production team of the first and second part of the film. And for Dabbang 3, Salman Khan had turned a writer too. He played the character of Chulbul Pandey in all the three films.

Veer

The movie Veer released in 2010 and was directed by Anil Sharma. The movie starred Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Mithun Chakraborty and Sohail Khan in the lead roles. The screenplay and the dialogue of the movie were credited to Shailesh Verma and Shaktiman Talwar but there was one more person who had been credited for being the writer of Veer, Salman Khan.

Chandra Mukhi

Chandra Mukhi was a Hindi movie starring Salman Khan and Sri Devi in the lead roles. Chandra Mukhi was the story of a princess who falls in love while searching for a lost leaf. The story of Chandra Mukhi was originally written by Anwar Khan and actor Salman Khan was given credits for the idea of the story.

Baaghi: A Rebel for Love

The original Baaghi: A Rebel for Love released in 1990 starring Salman Khan, Nagma and Shakti Kapoor in the lead roles. Baaghi: A Rebel for love was the saga of love as a man turns rebellious as goes against his family and society to protect his love. The story of the movie was written by Javed Siddiqui while the credits for the idea was given to Salman Khan.

