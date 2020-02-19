Salman Khan's 'Dabanng 3' Launched Saiee Manjrekar, Now He's Helping Out Her Elder Sister

Salman Khan is known for having provided a launch-pad for several actors throughout his career. He recently launched his close friend, Mahesh Manjrekar's younger daughter with his 2019 release, Dabangg 3. After Saiee Manjrekar, he is reportedly ready to launch her elder sister Ashwami Manjrekar but not with a movie.

Post launching Saiee, Salman helps Mahesh Manjrekar's elder daughter

Salman Khan has launched multiple actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Zareen Khan, Daisy Shah, etc through his movies. He is known for having a golden heart and helping everybody in need. Last year, he gave a break to Saiee Manjrekar, Mahesh Manjrekar's younger daughter through Dabangg 3. Now he is reportedly helping out Mahesh Manjrekar's elder daughter Ashwami Manjrekar.

Ashwami Manjrekar who had worked in multiple Marathi films like De Dhakka, Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy, Shikshanachya Aaicha Gho, etc also shares a passion for food and cooking. She has her own food truck and that will now reportedly be stationed in every Salman Khan film set. From movies like Dabangg 3 to Radhe and even at Bigg Boss shoots, her food truck was present serving tasty food to everyone. The megastar even has a very fun name coined for her food truck and plans to name it "Being Hungry" in connection to his charitable organisation, Being Human.

Salman Khan has a sweet way of acknowledging everyone's needs and this is how he treats his friends and their families. Mahesh Manjrekar is reportedly a very close friend of the actor who has worked with him in multiple movies like Wanted, Ready, Dabangg, etc. This is one of the many reasons Bhai's fans love him so much.

