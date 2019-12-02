Bollywood Movies From Kal Ho Naa Ho To Rockstar Which Are Emotional Roller Coasters

It is truly said that 'All's well that ends well'. Bollywood movies are filled with tragedy, romance and comedy, yet mostly end with scenes that bring back our heart rate to normal. Apart from joyful, applaudable happy endings, Hindi movies tend to take you by surprise with their climax. Films that choke your throat and make your eyes water, help you to empathize and release emotions for a lighter and warm feeling. We have listed down three such Bollywood flicks which will make your heart sink.

Also read: Preity Zinta's Quirky And Witty Instagram Posts With Bollywood Colleagues

1. Rockstar

One of the best movies of Ranbir Kapoor, this romantic flick showcases the actor’s portrayal of Jordan. From a shy and introvert college student, Jordan becomes a renowned singer. Earlier he learns that when a person goes through severe heartbreak, he can create mesmerizing music. His hunt leads him to a unique love story with Heer. After meeting his lady-love, Jordan is not that keen about becoming a rockstar. But soon he realizes that he cannot be with her. Jordan expresses his pain through intense music and makes the audience sweep them off their feet.

Also read: From 'Schindler's List' To 'Inglorious Bastards': The Best Movies On World War II

2. Kal Ho Naa Ho

This Nikkhil Advani-directorial movie revolves around Naina which is essayed by Preity Zinta. With the pressure of responsibilities on her shoulders, Naina refuses to find joy in her life before she comes across Aman. Portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan, Aman teaches her how to live life to the fullest. Happy and lively, Preity is finally transformed but soon a secret unveils itself. Aman is a cancer patient and unfortunately, cannot be saved. He makes Naina marry her best friend Rohit while he is on his deathbed. This romantic tragedy movie will leave you in tears.

Also read: Conman Films Of Bollywood That Are Must-watch For Every Movie Buff

3. Rang De Basanti

This youth-oriented movie is based on the lives of five college friends who are chilled-out and have nothing decided for their future. Portrayed by Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Kunal Khemu, Soha Ali Khan, and Sharman Joshi, this movie proudly features the relatable phase of friendship that almost everyone comes across once in their lifetime. The narrator of the movie played by Alice Patten comes to Delhi University to make a movie on the country’s freedom fighters. Amidst the shoot, R. Madhavan who plays a pilot dies in an accident caused by faulty aircraft. The five friends are brimming with anger due to dirty politics and come ahead to change the system. They kill the Defence Minister and come clean at radio station leading people to think that they are terrorists. Police ultimately shoot them but cannot kill the inspiration that the youth garnered from the sacrifice of these youngsters.

Also read: Bollywood Movies Releasing This Friday, November 22, 2019 | Pagalpanti

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.