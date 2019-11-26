Dabangg 3: Here Are The Bollywood Releases In December To Get You Excited

The year 2019 has gone by so fast that in just four days we will be approaching the end of the month of November and entering the last month of the year, December. Every year, December witnesses a lot of big-budget Bollywood releases. This year, a total of four big-budget releases are scheduled to hit the screens. Each of these releases belongs to different genres, but promise a great dose of entertainment for the audiences.

Read Akshay Kumar & Housefull 4 Team Give 'Housefull Of Wishes For Panipat', Watch Fun Video

Here are the big Bollywood releases for December

1. Panipat

Panipat is a historical war film written and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film is based on the 1761 Third Battle of Panipat and stars Arjun Kapoor as Sadashiv Rao Bhau, who led a valiant fight against Ahmad Shah Abdali, played by Sanjay Dutt. Kriti Sanon also stars in the film as Parvati Bai, the wife of Sadashiv Rao Bhau. Panipat is scheduled to release on December 6, 2019, and is eagerly anticipated by lovers of epic historical films.

ReadPati Patni Aur Woh Promo Out - Pati Kartik Aaryan Says, "Lag Gayi Na Lanka"

2. Pati Patni Aur Woh

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a romantic comedy written and directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, which starred the veteran actor Sanjeev Kumar. This film stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The music of the film has been very well-received. Pati Patni Aur Woh will release on December 6, 2019, and it will clash with Panipat at the box-office.

Read Sonakshi Sinha Looks Stunning In Royal Purple As 'Rajjo Rani' From Dabangg 3

3. Dabangg 3

Arguably the most anticipated Bollywood film for December is Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. The Bollywood action entertainer is the third installment in the Dabangg franchise. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva and stars Sonakshi Sinha, Kiccha Sudeep and marks the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter, Saiee Manjrekar. Dabangg 3 is scheduled to release on December 20, 2019.

Read Good Newwz Makers Reveal Kiara Advani's Energy-filled Monika Batra

4. Good Newwz

The last Bollywood movie to release in 2019 is the family comedy, Good Newwz. The film is directed by Raj Mehta and is produced by Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. Good Newwz stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on December 27, 2019.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.