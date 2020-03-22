Bollywood Movies That Showcase The Beauty Of Father-daughter Relationships; Check Them Out

There are several films in Bollywood with various genres that can be enjoyed by people of all generations. Every film tells a different story about various relationships, but there are very few films that have focused completely on the topic of a father-daughter relationship.

Over the years Bollywood movies have given some noteworthy performances that have explored this bond. So here are the five movies about estranged father and daughter relationship.

Also Read: 'Munna Bhai MBBS' To 'Chupke Chupe'; Movies To Binge-watch On International Happiness Day

Piku

The comedy-drama film based on daughter fulfilling his father’s peculiar demands. The film was directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi. The leading cast of the film includes Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Irrfan Khan.

Also Read: When Ryan Reynolds Met Kids On The Set Of His Movies; See Pictures

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota hai is the film that has been played for years. The story is basically about the two college friends Rahul and Anjali. They get separated because Rahul falls in love with Tina and marries her. Tina and Rahul decide to name their baby Anjali. While giving birth to the child, Tina passes away. When the truth is known by this child, she tries to get her father Rahul and his college friend Anjali back. The movie was directed by Karan Johar and stars cast on the film includes Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor's Hit Multi-starrer Movies That Are A Must-watch

Raazi

On the wish of her father, Hidayat Khan, the 20-year-old daughter agrees to dedicate her life to the nation and becomes an agent by marrying a Pakistani military officer. The movie is produced under the banner of Dharma Production and directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film is based on Harinder S. Sikka's book 'Calling Sehmat'.

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

When love finds its way, Simran’s father refuses to get her married to her lover. After several tests, the boy wins over the girl’s father and then they get married. The movie depicts the protective father and the sincere girl who always obeys her father. DDLJ is one of the super-duper hit films of the ’90s. The film was directed by Aditya Chopra and the stars cast were Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri.

Dangal

In the face of societal oppression, a former wrestler and a father, Mahavir Singh Phogat, pushes his two daughters to win the glory at the Commonwealth games. The movie was directed by Nitesh Tiwari and featured Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Also Read: When Anushka Sharma Didn't Shy Away From Gory Makeup In Her Movies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.