When Ryan Reynolds Met Kids On The Set Of His Movies; See Pictures

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds is seen posting pictures with a few kids as they visit him on the set of his films. The actor is best known for his films like Deadpool, Green Lantern and The Proposal. Although Ryan Reynolds I known for being a very secretive person and posting only selective details about his life on social media, he has been posting pictures with the kids.

The Deadpool actor is associated with a few foundations that enable him to not only interact but also meet up with kids of different age groups. Ryan Reynold’s Instagram is filled with pictures with the kids who visited him on the sets of his film. Check out some of the times when the actor met his young fans on the set of his films.

Ryan Reynold's photos

Not only the kids form the foundations, but the kids who play a part in his films also adore the actor. In one of the pictures, he is seen giving one of the kids from his film a piggyback ride. Ryan Reynolds has been married to his Green Lantern co-star Blake Lively. The couple have three daughters — James, Inis and the name of their third daughter has not been revealed by the pair, yet.

It has recently been revealed by the Gossip Girl alum Blake Lively on her Instagram account that she and her husband Ryan Reynolds are donating a huge sum to the cause of coronavirus. Before donating the huge sum, Ryan Reynolds gave free service to all the customers who own phone from his company. The couple has been promoting social distancing on their social media accounts and asking their fans to take all the precautionary measures necessary for their own safety.

