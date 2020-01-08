Bollywood Movies On Indian Politics That Left A Remarkable Mark In The Film Industry

Bollywood is one of those film industries that have advanced immensely in the following years. From retro romantic movies to that of content-driven and real-life incident based movies — Bollywood has emerged as one of the most known film industries. One of the genres that have been followed in Bollywood is the movies based on Indian politics and political incidents. There are several Bollywood movies on Indian politics that had left a remarkable mark in the industry. Here are a few Bollywood movies based on Indian politics.

The Tashkent Files

The Taskent Files conspiracy thriller released on April 12, 2019. The movie features Shweta Basu Prasad, Naseeruddin Shah and Mithun Chakraborty in lead roles. It is the story based on the death of former Indian prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. The movie is directed by Vivek Agnihotri. It was a box-office sleeper hit and was the second film of 2019 to still play in theatres after 100 days.

Also Read| Marathi movies in 2019 that cannot be missed at any cost

Aarakshan

Aarakshan released in 2011 is a socio-political drama based on the controversial policy of caste-based reservations in Indian Government jobs and educational institutions. The movie received mixed critic reviews and it was an average success at the box office.

Also Read| How Kiara Advani's movies fared at the Box Office in the year 2019

Peepli Live

Peepli Live is a 2010 Indian satirical comedy film that explores the topic of farmer suicides and the subsequent media and political response. It is written and directed by Anusha Rizvi in her directorial debut, and produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The movie was released on August 13, 2010. Peepli Live was India's official entry for the 83rd Academy Awards Best Foreign Film category although it was not nominated. The movie managed to do extremely well at the box office.

Also Read| How Bhumi Pednekar's movies fared at the box office in 2019

Airlift

Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur starrer Airlift released in 2016. The movie is directed by Raja Krishna Menon. It is based on the story of a Kuwait based businessman who carries out the evacuation of Indians based in Kuwait during the invasion of Kuwait by Saddam Hussein's Iraq. The movie was well-received at the box office and it was also appreciated by the film critics.

Rajneeti

Prakash Jha’s Rajneeti is an Indian political thriller based on the story of where the American-educated scion of a powerful Indian family returns to the subcontinent, his first taste of power starts him down a corrupt path. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles. The film was a blockbuster at the box office.

Also Read| Kartik Aaryan movies which are expected to hit the big screens in 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.