Kartik Aaryan Movies Which Are Expected To Hit The Big Screens In 2020

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan catapulted to fame right after his debut film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The actor was widely appreciated for his performance in the film. He left a mark with his monologue, which is talked about, even today. Kartik Aaryan is expected to star in a number of sequels of mega-hit films. Here are some sequels that Kartik Aaryan will be a part of.

Expected films of Kartik Aaryan in 2020

Aaj Kal

Love Aaj Kal was a film directed and written by Imtiaz Ali. The film was widely appreciated by audiences and critics alike. The sequel of the film, titled Aaj Kal, will star Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. The film has already gained recognition as it stars the alleged couple Kartik and Sara together.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The 2007 comedy-horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa has fans talking about the film even today. The film, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan amongst others, was directed by the South Indian director Priyadarshan. The sequel will be directed by Anees Bazmee. The film will feature actors like Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Paresh Rawal, among others. The audience has high expectations from this sequel.

Dostana 2

The film Dostana, starring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, was a hit at the box office as well as among the audience. The film was directed by Tarun Mansukhani and had a dose of both comedy and drama. The sequel of the film will be directed by Collin D'Cunha who is making a directorial debut after working in numerous films as an assistant director. The film will star Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film does not have a release date yet.

Chashme Buddoor Remake

Chashme Buddoor was a 1981 comedy film which was loved by the audience. The film will reportedly be remade in the year 2020. It is expected to star the actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Kartik Aryan. It will be produced by David Dhawan and is expected to hit theatres in the year 2020.

Read Salman Khan Elated On Becoming A Mama, Says 'becoming A Father The Only Thing Left Now'

Also read Kartik Aaryan Has Won A Host Of Awards For His Impressive Performances; Know More

Luka Chuppi 2

The 2019 film, Luka Chuppi, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, was received well by the audience. The film was a comedy-drama that was given good ratings for its unique plot. The sequel of the film has been announced and is reportedly in the scripting stage. It will star the same actors, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, but will focus on the concept of divorce. The film is expected to hit theatres towards the end of next year.

Read 4 Times Amitabh Bachchan Went For An Unconventional Avatar In Movies

Also read Alia Bhatt Memes That Took Over The Internet And Impressed Fans; Here Is A List



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.