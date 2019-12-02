Vicky Donor, Darr And Other Bollywood Films That Inspired Hollywood Remakes

You might have seen and heard about a number of films that were inspired by Hollywood films. But do you know that many Hollywood films were adapted by Bollywood films too? Take a look at some famous Bollywood films that were remade in Hollywood.

Read This Twitter Trend On Renaming Hollywood Films Will Leave You In Splits

Hollywood films inspired by Bollywood

A Wednesday (2008) – A Common Man (2013)

A Wednesday, a Bollywood film starring Naseeruddin Shah was about fake bomb planting in Mumbai. The film was a masterpiece and was appreciated by many. The movie was remade in Hollywood as A Common Man in which Ben Kingsley was cast to pull off Naseeruddin Shah’s role of a common man.

Vicky Donor (2012) – Delivery Man (2013)

Read Bollywood Actresses From 90s Who Could Not Make It Big In Bollywood

The plot of the Hollywood film Delivery Man was a little different from the Bollywood movie Vicky Donor. But the original idea of the movie which followed the life of a sperm donor was adapted from Ayushmann Khurrana’s Vicky Donor. In the movie Delivery Man the character donates his sperms to 533 children, while in the film Vicky Donor, the character is seen donating his sperms to only 53 kids.

Darr (1993) – Fear (1996)

Darr was a Bollywood film about a crazy stalker and his obsession with a girl Kiran. Hollywood flick Fear was a replica of Darr. Right from the exact adaptation of the movie name to chest carving by James Foley, the movie was completely adapted in Hollywood.

Read Hollywood Movies Releasing This Friday To Add To Your Must-watch List

Rangeela (1995) – Win a Date With Tad Hamilton (2004)

The character of Aamir Khan as a Tapori was portrayed in the Bollywood movie Rangeela but it wasn't the same in the Hollywood film Win a Date With Tad Hamilton. However, the premise of the movie in which a girl is caught in a love triangle between a movie star and her males best friend was adapted from the Bollywood film Rangeela which released in 1995.

Jab We Met (2007) – Leap Year (2007)

Jab We Met was a superhit film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor. The character of Kareena Kapoor Khan was Geet, a full of life girl who elopes to propose her boyfriend and meets a man on the way. The makers of Leap Year have however denied the allegation of copying from Jab We Met, but it has been reported by several tabloids that it is loosely based on Jab We Met

Read Preity Zinta's Quirky And Witty Instagram Posts With Bollywood Colleagues

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.