Bollywood Quiz: Test Your Bollywood Trivia & Guess The Actor From Their Debut Movie's Plot

Bollywood has seen several stars over the years. Some of the actors made their debuts in big-budget and successful films while some of the actors started small before making it big in Bollywood. Take this Bollywood quiz to check if you can recognize these debut movies of actors based on its plot.

1. Two youngsters from Delhi start a wedding planning enterprise. Everything is well until they fall in love with each other.

2. A girl and boy love each other but the boy is mysteriously killed. The girl moves to New Zealand to cope up with her loss where she meets the lookalike of her ex-lover. They then trace the boy’s killer.

3. A junior artist in movies is smitten by a popular actress. He is killed while trying to save her from a fire accident. He is reborn thirty years later to avenge her death.

4. A boy and girl arrive in a small town. The boy on vacation and girl to meet her lover. They spend magical days with each other in the town.

5. Three friends start an academy to train young cricketers. Their lives take a different turn in a chaotic city disturbed with earthquakes, religious disparities, dirty politics and riots.

6. A young man wants to live a peaceful life and despises his father’s criminal activities. However, tragic circumstances lead him to join the life of crime

7. Girl dates a guy and falls in love with him. Guys have a fight over her and a coveted title. Girl marries the guy and all of them meet after years.

8. A family is forced to relocate to Pakistan. A young man who smuggles illegal weapons and people over the borders between India and Pakistan help them. He falls in love with a girl in the family.

9. A simple man falls for a beautiful young girl and they get married. In order to impress her, he undergoes a complete makeover.

10. Childhood lovers wish to get married. However, their fairytale romance is disturbed by the boy’s father and the arrival of another man.

Correct answers to this Bollywood Quiz

Ranveer Singh - Band Baaja Baaraat Hrithik Roshan - Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai Deepika Padukone - Om Shanti Om Ranbir Kapoor – Saawariya Sushant Singh Rajput – Kai Po Che Ajay Devgn – Phool Aur Kaante Alia Bhatt – Student Of The Year Kareena Kapoor Khan – Refugee Anushka Sharma – Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi Vidya Balan – Parineeta

