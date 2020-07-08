Payal Rohatgi's Twitter Account Gets Suspended, Netizens Campaign To #BringBackPayal

Bollywood actor Payal Rohatgi has been making headlines since past few days. She has been quite active on social media in the past few days. Payal Rohatgi’s Twitter account was recently suspended for reasons unknown to her. The news of Payal Rohatgi’s Twitter suspension was announced by her on her Instagram.

She posted a screenshot of the text she received regarding her Twitter account suspension. Soon after she told her fans that her Twitter account has been suspended, netizens took social media by storm and started trending the hashtag #BringBackPayal on social media.

Netizens trend #BringBackPayal on social media

As soon as Payal Rohatgi uploaded a video on her Instagram announcing her Twitter handle suspension, netizens demanded to have her account restored with hashtag #BringBackPayal. A lot of her fans supported her by voicing their opinion regarding Payal Rohatgi’s Twitter suspension.

One user tagged the official account of Twitter and said that speaking on burning issues does not violate the law and decorum and urged Twitter to restore Payal Rohatgi’s account. One user called Payal Rohatgi’s Twitter suspension a shameful and cowardly act. While some netizens asked for reasons of Payal Rohatgi’s Twitter suspension. See the comments by netizens on Payal Rohatgi’s twitter suspension here.

Dear @TwitterIndia why did you suspend @Payal_Rohatgi account ?

This is very unfair

Kindly restore her account#BringBackPayal — Ramesh Solanki (@Rajput_Ramesh) July 8, 2020

Dear @twitterindia, speaking on some burning issues doesn't violate the law and decorum if the fact is genuine and moderate. I urge @twitter to please restore #PayalRohatgi account. #BringBackPayal #BringBackPayalRohtagi — Ishika Bhardwaj (@ishika_bharad) July 8, 2020

Why has Payal Rohatgi @Payal_Rohatgi account been suspended?? Twitter @Twitter @TwitterIndia should not succumb to Mass Reporting. There should be revision of your rules as these are being misused #BringBackPayal — Rosy (@rose_k01) July 8, 2020

Payal Rohatgi’s Twitter account suspension

Payal Rohatgi fumed at Twitter for suspending her Twitter account and claimed that she was not given any reason for the suspension. Payal Rohatgi took to her Instagram account and posted a video message addressing her Twitter suspension.

In the video, Payal can be heard saying, “No reason has been given, no email has been sent on my official email-ID. And it is for all of you to figure out why they deleted my account.” She then urged her fans to request for the restoring of her account and mentioned that otherwise, she will not be able to talk to them.

Payal Rohatgi's Instagram video

According to reports by a leading daily, this is the second time her Twitter account has been suspended in a month. Payal Rohatgi’s twitter account was previously suspended for a week for an abusive tweet, the report added. Payal Rohatgi has been among the names who are pleading for justice in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She has also been posting about nepotism in Bollywood after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Promo Image Credits: Payal Rohatgi Instagram and @ishika_bharad Twitter

