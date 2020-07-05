Bollywood Quiz For '90s Kids: Can You Guess These Movies Based On Just The Storyline?

The '90s was an epic era for films in Bollywood. The audience saw new actors emerging in this era and many cult classic movies were made. The audience got to see classic movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Border (1997), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Baazigar (1993) and more. In this quiz, all the questions have the story-line of some famous '90s Bollywood movies along with the answers. Take this quiz to brush up on your knowledge of '90s Bollywood movies:

Quiz questions

1. A young boy is disowned by his family and goes to a village filled with dons and mafias. Influenced by a journalist, the young boy goes on to complete a positive mission. Which movie is this?

Krantiveer (1994)

Border (1997)

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

2. A boy meets a girl in Europe and falls in love with her. He then makes an epic journey to win her heart. Which movie is this?

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Krantiveer (1994)

Border (1997)

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

3. This movie is about the India-Pakistan dispute. An Indian group of soldiers have to go up against a Pakistani battalion. Which movie is this?

Krantiveer (1994)

Border (1997)

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

4. This movie is about a college girl who is love with her best friend. But her best friend ends up marrying a mutual friend. After a very long time, old friends are reunited. Which movie is this?

Krantiveer (1994)

Border (1997)

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

5. Two poor chaps are behind the attention of an heiress for her money. However, they end up becoming her protectors. Which movie is this?

Krantiveer (1994)

Border (1997)

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

6. An angry man has a vendetta against a businessman and kills his first daughter. He then proceeds to do the same with the second daughter but she suspects his motives. Which movie is this?

Krantiveer (1994)

Border (1997)

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Baazigar (1993)

7. An innocent man is forced into the world of crime and many devastating things take place. Which movie is this?

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Krantiveer (1994)

Border (1997)

Vaastav: The Reality (1999)

8. A man wants his son to marry into a rich family and pretends to be from a rich family. The plan backfires horribly. Which movie is this?

Krantiveer (1994)

Border (1997)

Baazigar (1993)

Dil (1990)

9. After his younger brother is killed, a man decides to take revenge against a business tycoon. Which movie is this?

Baazigar (1993)

Dil (1990)

Ghayal (1990)

Vaastav: The Reality (1999)

10. Two friends wager a bet but then their lives end up dependent on the bet. Which movie is this?

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Krantiveer (1994)

Border (1997)

Khiladi (1992)

Answers

Krantiveer (1994) Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) Border (1997) Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) Andaz Apna Apna (1994) Baazigar (1993) Vaastav: The Reality (1999) Dil (1990) Ghayal (1990) Khiladi (1992)

