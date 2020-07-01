Shruti Haasan Says She Has Been 'laughing Since 90s'; Fans Call Her 'cutest Patootie'

Shruti Haasan on June 30 shared an adorable childhood picture of herself on her official social media handle. As seen in the photo, Shruti laughs away to glory. By the looks of it, the picture is from the actor's schooling days, as she and the other person in the picture are seen donning the same uniforms.

Shruti Haasan wrote, "Laughing since the 90s watching people fall into the traps I set for them." Fans in huge numbers gushed to comment on Shruti Haasan's Instagram post. Fans went on to call the Katamarayudu actor 'cute' and 'adorable'. Whereas, a user wrote, "And in the sound of her laughter.. all the worlds sadness got lost.. Shruti Haasan spreading smiles since the 90s." Take a look at Shruti Haasan's Instagram post here.

Meanwhile, recently, Shruti shared a collage for herself in which she is seen striking quirky poses for the camera. The Rocky Handsome actor's coloured eyes in the picture stole the show. Through the caption, Shruti talked about how she is at home with oil in her hair. Talking about how Thursday nights are 'wild', Haasan wrote that she decided to have some fun with a fancy ring light. Further, Shruti wrote, "I hope everyone is doing well and I hope you’re entertaining yourself and falling in love with yourself a little bit more every day." Take a look:

What's next for Shruti Haasan?

Shruti Haasan was last seen in the film, Devi, alongside Kajol. The Priyanka Banerjee directorial received rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan is all set for the release of her upcoming flick, Krack. The movie marks her return to Tollywood after Katamarayudu.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Krack, starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in the lead is expected to hit the marquee this year. However, there is no official announcement about the dates due to the pandemic. Besides Krack, Shruti Haasan also will be seen in the film titled Laabam. Reportedly, the film will be directed by S.P. Jananathan and will feature Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapati Babu and Kalaiyarasan.

