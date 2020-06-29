Blackpink Quiz: How Well Do You Know This K-pop Girl Group? Find Out

Blackpink is a South Korean girl group consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted on August 8, 2016, with their single album Square One, which spawned Whistle, their first number-one song in South Korea, as well as Boombayah, their first number-one hit on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart. With the group's early commercial success, they were hailed as the New Artist of the Year at the 31st Golden Disc Awards and the 26th Seoul Music Awards.

Blackpink is the highest-charting female K-pop act on both Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200, peaking at number 33 with Sour Candy (2020), and peaking at number 24 with Kill This Love (2019). They are also the first and only K-pop girl group to enter and top Billboard's Emerging Artists chart, and the first female K-pop group to have four number-one singles on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart. Here is a Blackpink quiz to check your knowledge.

Black Pink quiz

1. How many members are there in the girl group Blackpink?

4

5

6

7

2. What are the members of Blackpink called?

Jessi, Jade, Leigh-Anne, Perrie

Yorki, Aero, Bounti, Snyckers

Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, Lisa

John, Paul, George, Ringo, Deviah

3. What is the name of Blackpink’s first Japanese studio album?

Blackpink in Your city

Blackpink in Japan

Blackpink in Your Area

Blackpink in Korea

4. Who is the lead singer of Blackpink?

Jisoo

Rose

Jennie

Lisa

5. What is Blackpink’s debut single album called?

Boombayah

Whistle

Sour candy

Square One

6. Who was the first member of Blackpink to release a solo single?

Lisa

Jennie

Rose

Jiso

7. Which album of Blackpink was the most-viewed music video in the first 24 hours of its release?

Square one

Boombayah

Whistle

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du

8. What is the name of Blackpink’s song in collaboration with Dua Lipa?

Whistle

Kill this Love

Kiss and Makeup

Solo

9. Which song by Blackpink is a part of Lady Gaga’s album Chromatica?

Whistle

Kiss and Make up

Kill this love

Sour Candy

10. What is the name of Blackipink’s record label?

Sony Music Entertainment

Red Hill Records

Warner Music Group

YG Entertainment

Blackpink quiz- answers

1. 4

2. Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, Lisa

3. Blackpink in Your Area

4. Jisoo

5. Square one

6. Jennie

7. Ddu-Du Ddu-Du

8. Kiss and Makeup

9. Sour Candy

10. YG Entertainment

