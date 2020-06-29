Blackpink Quiz: How Well Do You Know This K-pop Girl Group? Find Out

Quick links:
Blackpink is a South Korean girl group consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted on August 8, 2016, with their single album Square One, which spawned Whistle, their first number-one song in South Korea, as well as Boombayah, their first number-one hit on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart. With the group's early commercial success, they were hailed as the New Artist of the Year at the 31st Golden Disc Awards and the 26th Seoul Music Awards.
Blackpink is the highest-charting female K-pop act on both Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200, peaking at number 33 with Sour Candy (2020), and peaking at number 24 with Kill This Love (2019). They are also the first and only K-pop girl group to enter and top Billboard's Emerging Artists chart, and the first female K-pop group to have four number-one singles on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart. Here is a Blackpink quiz to check your knowledge.
1. How many members are there in the girl group Blackpink?
2. What are the members of Blackpink called?
3. What is the name of Blackpink’s first Japanese studio album?
4. Who is the lead singer of Blackpink?
5. What is Blackpink’s debut single album called?
6. Who was the first member of Blackpink to release a solo single?
7. Which album of Blackpink was the most-viewed music video in the first 24 hours of its release?
8. What is the name of Blackpink’s song in collaboration with Dua Lipa?
9. Which song by Blackpink is a part of Lady Gaga’s album Chromatica?
10. What is the name of Blackipink’s record label?
1. 4
2. Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, Lisa
3. Blackpink in Your Area
4. Jisoo
5. Square one
6. Jennie
7. Ddu-Du Ddu-Du
8. Kiss and Makeup
9. Sour Candy
10. YG Entertainment
