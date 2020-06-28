Avengers Quiz: Check Out Which Avenger Are You From The Original Six Members

The Avengers are among the most popular superhero teams around the world. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the original six avengers are played by Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, and Mark Ruffalo. They portray Tony Stark / Iron Man, Steve Rogers / Captain America, Thor, Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, and Bruce Banner / Hulk, respectively.
In the MCU, the superhero team was formed in The Avengers in 2012. They later appeared together in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Take a quiz and see which superhero would you be from the original six members.
The Avengers character quiz
1. Which is your best feature?
- Wit
- Commanding
- Compassion
- Hard work
- Secrecy
- Intelligence
2. What would you be in the team?
- Self-made Leader
- Leader
- Powerful member
- Following the rules
- Not following the command
- Do not want to be in the team
3. What is your favourite subject?
- Technology
- History
- Astronomy
- Social Studies
- Politics
- Physics
4. What power would you want?
- Super Suit
- Super Strength
- Godlike
- Master archer
- Trained assassin
- Unbreakable
5. What would you do during an alien invasion?
- Will make my own idea for the victory
- Will layout a plan for the team
- Just striking the enemy
- Going straight away for the leader
- Try to stop the invasion by disconnecting its source
- Smash
6. What is your weakness?
- My close ones
- My own past
- My people
- My family
- My team
- My anger
7. What is your biggest motivation?
- Creating a shield around the world
- Protect mankind
- Safety of my own people
- Maintaining my secret identity
- Security of everyone around me
- The fight
8. Where would you like to live?
- In a big tower
- In a 20th century house
- At a magical land
- At a farmhouse
- Always on the move due to work
- Shifting from one place to another
9. With whom would you be best friends?
- James Rupert “Rhodey” Rhodes / War Machine
- James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes / Winter Soldier
- Loki
- Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow
- Everyone
- No one
10. Whom would you want as a director for a film/ series on you?
- Jon Favreau
- Joe Johnston
- Kenneth Branagh
- Jonathan Igla
- Cate Shortland
- None
The Avengers character quiz answer
- If you chose the first option most of the times then you are Tony Stark / Iron Man.
- If you chose the second option most of the times then you are Steve Rogers / Captain America.
- If you chose the third option most of the times then you are Thor.
- If you chose the fourth option most of the times then you are Clint Barton / Hawkeye.
- If you chose the fifth option most of the times then you are Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow.
- If you chose the sixth option most of the times then you are Bruce Banner / Hulk.
