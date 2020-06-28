Avengers Quiz: Check Out Which Avenger Are You From The Original Six Members

The Avengers are among the most popular superhero teams around the world. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the original six avengers are played by Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, and Mark Ruffalo. They portray Tony Stark / Iron Man, Steve Rogers / Captain America, Thor, Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, and Bruce Banner / Hulk, respectively.

In the MCU, the superhero team was formed in The Avengers in 2012. They later appeared together in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Take a quiz and see which superhero would you be from the original six members.

The Avengers character quiz

1. Which is your best feature?

Wit

Commanding

Compassion

Hard work

Secrecy

Intelligence

2. What would you be in the team?

Self-made Leader

Leader

Powerful member

Following the rules

Not following the command

Do not want to be in the team

3. What is your favourite subject?

Technology

History

Astronomy

Social Studies

Politics

Physics

4. What power would you want?

Super Suit

Super Strength

Godlike

Master archer

Trained assassin

Unbreakable

5. What would you do during an alien invasion?

Will make my own idea for the victory

Will layout a plan for the team

Just striking the enemy

Going straight away for the leader

Try to stop the invasion by disconnecting its source

Smash

6. What is your weakness?

My close ones

My own past

My people

My family

My team

My anger

7. What is your biggest motivation?

Creating a shield around the world

Protect mankind

Safety of my own people

Maintaining my secret identity

Security of everyone around me

The fight

8. Where would you like to live?

In a big tower

In a 20th century house

At a magical land

At a farmhouse

Always on the move due to work

Shifting from one place to another

9. With whom would you be best friends?

James Rupert “Rhodey” Rhodes / War Machine

James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes / Winter Soldier

Loki

Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow

Everyone

No one

10. Whom would you want as a director for a film/ series on you?

Jon Favreau

Joe Johnston

Kenneth Branagh

Jonathan Igla

Cate Shortland

None

The Avengers character quiz answer

If you chose the first option most of the times then you are Tony Stark / Iron Man.

If you chose the second option most of the times then you are Steve Rogers / Captain America.

If you chose the third option most of the times then you are Thor.

If you chose the fourth option most of the times then you are Clint Barton / Hawkeye.

If you chose the fifth option most of the times then you are Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow.

If you chose the sixth option most of the times then you are Bruce Banner / Hulk.

