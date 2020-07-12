Bollywood Quiz: Can You Guess These Women-centric Movies Just By Their Plot?

From Vidya Balan in Kahaani to Sonam Kapoor in Neerja, impactful women-centric movies have always managed to leave their audiences surprised. These movies often have complex stories and strong characters that are embodied by women. Most of them are about topics that might seem black and white but have grey aspects hidden in them. Take this quiz to find out if you manage to guess the name of these wonderful women-centric movies just by their plots:

Questions

1. A married housewife has to go to a foreign country and gets mocked for not knowing how to speak a common foreign language. She then takes it upon herself to learn the language and surprise her family. Which movie is this?

English Vinglish

Marathi Medium

Angrezi Medium

Aandhi

2. One girl is really excited to get married and go on her honeymoon when the groom decides to not get married to her. She then decides to go on her honeymoon alone. Which movie is this?

Chandani Bar

Arth

Queen

Aandhi

3. An ambitious director falls in love with an actor. His wife then takes on an epic journey to find herself in the process. Which movie is this?

Arth

Queen

Aandhi

Bhumika: The Role

4. The movie shows a story of unusual circumstances that four women find themselves in. Throughout the plot, these women go through hardship and labour due to the patriarchal society. Which movie is this?

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Arth

Queen

Aandhi

5. Due to a wedding at hand, a couple has to take up a loan and sell away a piece of their land. Then due to unforgiving circumstances, the mother in the family has to go through much hardship. Which movie is this?

English Vinglish

Mother India

Aandhi

Chandani Bar

6. A woman leaves her husband to become a politician. She then runs into an ex-lover, whom she starts fancying again. This could ruin her career. Which movie is this?

Aandhi

Bhumika: The Role

No One Killed Jessica

Arth

7. A man helps a woman get to the top of her industry. But then she starts having an affair with many leading men. Which movie is this?

Aandhi

Bhumika: The Role

Arth

Mother India

8. The story of an unfortunate girl who has to come to the city, only to find work in a dance bar. Even after that, circumstances get harder and harder. Which movie is this?

Aandhi

Chandni Bar

Aarth

Bhumika: The Role

9. A girl gets killed by a high-profile man after refusing to serve him liquor after-hours in a bar. Her sister fights for justice. Which movie is this?

Aandhi

No One Killed Jessica

Arth

Queen

10. An ambitious girl makes her mark in the film industry by doing bold roles. She then embodies the bold persona and shakes the industry up. Which movie is this?

Bhumika: The Role

Neerja

Kahani

The Dirty Picture

Answers

English Vinglish Queen Arth Lipstick Under my Burkha Mother India Aandhi Bhumika: The Role Chandni Bar No One Killed Jessica The Dirty Picture

