Bollywood Song Quiz That Will Put Your Memory To Test In 9 Seconds; Start The Quiz Now

Bollywood has produced several iconic musical films. Songs are a part of the narrative in many Bollywood movies, and many films are known for their memorable song sequences. With all that said now, take this Bollywood song quiz and try to guess the name of the song by listening to the music:
Guess the Song Quiz
What is the name of the above song?
- Alka Yagnik's Tip Tip Barsa Paani
- Neha Kakkar's Aankh Marey
- Mohit Chauhan's Tum Se Hi
- Neha Kakkar's Ki Kariye Nachna Aaonda Nahin
What is the name of the above-played song?
- Sukhwinder Singh's Dhan Te Dan
- A R Rahman's Roobaroo
- Ajay Atul's Shah Ka Rutba
- Bela Shende's Aprasa Ali
Guess the name of the above-mentioned song based on the first few seconds.
- Bluffmaster title track
- Darna Mana Hai titled track
- Darna Jaroori Hai title track
- Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship title track
What is the name of the song that was played above?
- Mayya Mayya from Guru
- Saaton Janam Mein Tere from Dilwale
- Mauka Milega To Hum from Dilwale
- Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein Raja Hindustani
What is the name of the song that has been played above?
- Manali Trance from The Shaukeens
- Loca by Yo Yo Honey Singh
- Dheere Dheere by Yo Yo Honey Singh
- Sunny Sunny by Neha Kakkar
Can you guess what is the name of the song played above?
- Pardesi from Dev D
- Emotional Attyachar from Dev D
- I Hate You Like I Love You from Delhi Belly
- Bedardi Raja Delhi Belly
What is the name of this Ranbir Kapoor song?
- Hawa Hawa from Rockstar
- Phir Se Udd Chala from Rockstar
- Bachna Ae Haseeno from Bachna Ae Haseeno
- Khuda Jane Ke from Bachna Ae Haseeno
Guess this song and prove that you have an old soul.
- Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar from Anari
- Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua Hai Pyar Se from Shree 420
- Pyar Hame Kis Mod from Satte Pe Satta
- Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai from Kaalia
Can you guess the name of this song correctly?
- Ek Ladki Bhigi Bhagi Si from Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi
- Achha Ji Main Haari Chalo from Kala Pani
- Haal Kaisa Hai Janaab Ka from Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi
- Babu Samjho Ishare from Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi
Answers
- Alka Yagnik's Tip Tip Barsa Paani
- Sukhwinder Singh's Dhan Te Dan
- Bluffmaster title track
- Mayya Mayya from Guru
- Manali Trance from The Shaukeens
- Pardesi from Dev D
- Hawa Hawa from Rockstar
- Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar from Anari
- Ek Ladki Bhigi Bhagi Si from Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi
