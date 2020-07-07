Bollywood Song Quiz That Will Put Your Memory To Test In 9 Seconds; Start The Quiz Now

Bollywood has produced several iconic musical films. Songs are a part of the narrative in many Bollywood movies, and many films are known for their memorable song sequences. With all that said now, take this Bollywood song quiz and try to guess the name of the song by listening to the music:

Guess the Song Quiz

What is the name of the above song?

Alka Yagnik's Tip Tip Barsa Paani

Neha Kakkar's Aankh Marey

Mohit Chauhan's Tum Se Hi

Neha Kakkar's Ki Kariye Nachna Aaonda Nahin

What is the name of the above-played song?

Sukhwinder Singh's Dhan Te Dan

A R Rahman's Roobaroo

Ajay Atul's Shah Ka Rutba

Bela Shende's Aprasa Ali

Guess the name of the above-mentioned song based on the first few seconds.

Bluffmaster title track

Darna Mana Hai titled track

Darna Jaroori Hai title track

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship title track

What is the name of the song that was played above?

Mayya Mayya from Guru

Saaton Janam Mein Tere from Dilwale

Mauka Milega To Hum from Dilwale

Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein Raja Hindustani





What is the name of the song that has been played above?

Manali Trance from The Shaukeens

Loca by Yo Yo Honey Singh

Dheere Dheere by Yo Yo Honey Singh

Sunny Sunny by Neha Kakkar

Can you guess what is the name of the song played above?

Pardesi from Dev D

Emotional Attyachar from Dev D

I Hate You Like I Love You from Delhi Belly

Bedardi Raja Delhi Belly

What is the name of this Ranbir Kapoor song?

Hawa Hawa from Rockstar

Phir Se Udd Chala from Rockstar

Bachna Ae Haseeno from Bachna Ae Haseeno

Khuda Jane Ke from Bachna Ae Haseeno

Guess this song and prove that you have an old soul.

Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar from Anari

Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua Hai Pyar Se from Shree 420

Pyar Hame Kis Mod from Satte Pe Satta

Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai from Kaalia

Can you guess the name of this song correctly?

Ek Ladki Bhigi Bhagi Si from Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi

Achha Ji Main Haari Chalo from Kala Pani

Haal Kaisa Hai Janaab Ka from Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi

Babu Samjho Ishare from Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi

Answers

Alka Yagnik's Tip Tip Barsa Paani

Sukhwinder Singh's Dhan Te Dan

Bluffmaster title track

Mayya Mayya from Guru

Manali Trance from The Shaukeens

Pardesi from Dev D

Hawa Hawa from Rockstar

Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar from Anari

Ek Ladki Bhigi Bhagi Si from Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi

