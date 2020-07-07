Last Updated:

The Bachchan Quiz: Take This Quiz To Decide If You Are True Fan Of This Legendary Family

The Bachchan family is one of the most popular celebrity families. Here's a Bachchan quiz for you to find out how much you know about the Bachchan family.

Written By
Aditi Sharma
bachchan quiz

The Bachchan family is one of the most iconic celebrity families in Bollywood. With superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, this family often manages to be the talk of the town. While Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan gained major recognition after Amitabh rose to success, Abhishek Bachchan stole the limelight by being both, son of a celebrity and husband of a Bollywood diva.

The Bachchan family is often spotted making appearances at events and celebrity weddings together. On the occasion of eight years of Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bol Bachchan, here is The Bachchans' quiz for all fans. Take this quiz about Abhishek, Amitabh, Jaya and Aishwarya & see if you’re a true Bachchans’ fan? 

The Bachchan quiz

1. Which movie featured Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan together for the first time?

  • Koshish
  • Jawani Diwani
  • Uphaar
  • Bansi Birju

2. Name the movie that featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan alongside Abhishek for the first time?

  • Kuch Na Kaho
  • Taal
  • Dhai Akshar Prem Ke
  • Josh

3. Which movie was considered as an inspiration for Abhishek’s Bol Bachchan?

  • Masala
  • Sholay
  • Gol Maal
  • Guddi

4. What is the debut movie of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

  • Aur Pyaar Ho Gya
  • Iruvar
  • Jeans
  • Taal

5. Which movie featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan?

  • Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
  • Guzaarish
  • Josh
  • Bunty Aur Babli

6. Who was the director of the movie Bol Bachchan?

  • Hansal Mehta
  • Rohit Shetty
  • Karan Johar
  • Farah Khan

7. Which beauty pageant gave recognition to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

  • Miss India
  • Miss World
  • Miss Delhi
  • Miss Mumbai

8. Which movie gave Amitabh Bachchan, the title of ‘angry young man’?

  • Sholay
  • Zanjeer
  • Shakti
  • Deewar

9. Which movie featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the character of Abhishek’s wife?

  • Taal
  • Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
  • Guru
  • Dhoom 2

10.   Which movie script is written by Jaya Bachchan featuring Amitabh Bachchan?

  • Zanjeer
  • Paa
  • Shahenshah
  • Fiza

Also Read| Ajay Devgn's comment on the Bachchans is just apt as he celebrates 8 years of Bol Bachchan

11. What is the name of Abhishek and Aishwarya’s daughter?

  • Anita
  • Avidya
  • Aradhya
  • Anamika

12. In which movie Abhishek enacted the role of Amitabh Bachchan’s son?

  • Bunty Aur Babli
  • Sarkar Raj
  • Bhootnath
  • Paa

Also Read| Anupam Kher reminisces 'Hum' days with Amitabh Bachchan in throwback pic

The Bachchan quiz - Answers

1.      Bansi Birju

2.      Dhai Akshar Prem Ke

3.      Gol Maal

4.      Iruvar

5.      Bunty Aur Babli

6.      Rohit Shetty

Also Read| Five reasons that prove Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a hands on mother; Read here

7.      Miss World

8.      Zanjeer

9.      Guru

10.   Shahenshah

11.   Aradhya

12.   Paa

Also Read| Kartik Aaryan's hilarious comment on Amitabh Bachchan's 'handwriting' post can't be missed

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all