The Bachchan Quiz: Take This Quiz To Decide If You Are True Fan Of This Legendary Family

The Bachchan family is one of the most iconic celebrity families in Bollywood. With superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, this family often manages to be the talk of the town. While Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan gained major recognition after Amitabh rose to success, Abhishek Bachchan stole the limelight by being both, son of a celebrity and husband of a Bollywood diva.

The Bachchan family is often spotted making appearances at events and celebrity weddings together. On the occasion of eight years of Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bol Bachchan, here is The Bachchans' quiz for all fans. Take this quiz about Abhishek, Amitabh, Jaya and Aishwarya & see if you’re a true Bachchans’ fan?

The Bachchan quiz

1. Which movie featured Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan together for the first time?

Koshish

Jawani Diwani

Uphaar

Bansi Birju

2. Name the movie that featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan alongside Abhishek for the first time?

Kuch Na Kaho

Taal

Dhai Akshar Prem Ke

Josh

3. Which movie was considered as an inspiration for Abhishek’s Bol Bachchan?

Masala

Sholay

Gol Maal

Guddi

4. What is the debut movie of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

Aur Pyaar Ho Gya

Iruvar

Jeans

Taal

5. Which movie featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan?

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Guzaarish

Josh

Bunty Aur Babli

6. Who was the director of the movie Bol Bachchan?

Hansal Mehta

Rohit Shetty

Karan Johar

Farah Khan

7. Which beauty pageant gave recognition to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

Miss India

Miss World

Miss Delhi

Miss Mumbai

8. Which movie gave Amitabh Bachchan, the title of ‘angry young man’?

Sholay

Zanjeer

Shakti

Deewar

9. Which movie featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the character of Abhishek’s wife?

Taal

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Guru

Dhoom 2

10. Which movie script is written by Jaya Bachchan featuring Amitabh Bachchan?

Zanjeer

Paa

Shahenshah

Fiza

11. What is the name of Abhishek and Aishwarya’s daughter?

Anita

Avidya

Aradhya

Anamika

12. In which movie Abhishek enacted the role of Amitabh Bachchan’s son?

Bunty Aur Babli

Sarkar Raj

Bhootnath

Paa

The Bachchan quiz - Answers

1. Bansi Birju

2. Dhai Akshar Prem Ke

3. Gol Maal

4. Iruvar

5. Bunty Aur Babli

6. Rohit Shetty

7. Miss World

8. Zanjeer

9. Guru

10. Shahenshah

11. Aradhya

12. Paa

