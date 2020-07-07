The Bachchan Quiz: Take This Quiz To Decide If You Are True Fan Of This Legendary Family

Quick links:
The Bachchan family is one of the most iconic celebrity families in Bollywood. With superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, this family often manages to be the talk of the town. While Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan gained major recognition after Amitabh rose to success, Abhishek Bachchan stole the limelight by being both, son of a celebrity and husband of a Bollywood diva.
The Bachchan family is often spotted making appearances at events and celebrity weddings together. On the occasion of eight years of Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bol Bachchan, here is The Bachchans' quiz for all fans. Take this quiz about Abhishek, Amitabh, Jaya and Aishwarya & see if you’re a true Bachchans’ fan?
1. Which movie featured Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan together for the first time?
2. Name the movie that featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan alongside Abhishek for the first time?
3. Which movie was considered as an inspiration for Abhishek’s Bol Bachchan?
4. What is the debut movie of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?
5. Which movie featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan?
6. Who was the director of the movie Bol Bachchan?
7. Which beauty pageant gave recognition to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?
8. Which movie gave Amitabh Bachchan, the title of ‘angry young man’?
9. Which movie featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the character of Abhishek’s wife?
10. Which movie script is written by Jaya Bachchan featuring Amitabh Bachchan?
11. What is the name of Abhishek and Aishwarya’s daughter?
12. In which movie Abhishek enacted the role of Amitabh Bachchan’s son?
1. Bansi Birju
2. Dhai Akshar Prem Ke
3. Gol Maal
4. Iruvar
5. Bunty Aur Babli
6. Rohit Shetty
7. Miss World
8. Zanjeer
9. Guru
10. Shahenshah
11. Aradhya
12. Paa
