Current Affairs 2020 For July 15 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly current affairs in India - news format and quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in the news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for July 15, 2020

1. Who is the author of 'His Holiness the Fourteenth Dalai Lama: An Illustrated Biography'?

26th

36th

Tenzin Geyche Tethong

46th

2. Which Police Station is ranked as one of the best Police Stations of India?

Hoshangabad

Raipur

Nauthala

Nadaun

3. Energy Efficiency Services Limited inked an agreement with which Authority to install public Electric Vehicle charging stations & related infrastructure in order to promote the usage of electric vehicles?

NHAI

BHEL

NOIDA

GAIL

4. What is the theme of virtual India Global week 2020 organized in the UK by India In Group, the UK-headquartered media house?

Be The Revival: India and a Corona Free World

Be The Revival: India and a Better New World

Be The Revival: India and a Virus Free World

Be The Revival: India and a Green World

5. Who has been appointed as officiating president of Hockey India till the end of September 2022 after Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad resigned on July 07, 2020?

Nigeria

Somalia

Gyanendro Ningombam

Sudan

6. Maharashtra government will set up a stress fund with the help of which bank?

SBI

RBI

Yes Bank

HDFC Bank

7. Which Organization has formulated an Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (IPPR) to evaluate the world's response to the COVID-19 pandemic?

GEF

FAO

WHO

UNICEF

8. Which State government has imposed statewide lockdown from 10th July to 13th July 2020 to check the spread of novel Coronavirus and other communicable diseases?

Rajasthan

Uttar Pradesh

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

9. Bar Council of Delhi has requested PM Narendra Modi for financial assistance of how much under the PM Cares Fund and Contingency Fund to help the advocates in Delhi NCR?

₹ 500 crore

₹ 200 crore

₹ 300 crore

₹ 250 crore

10. Which rate has been cut overall since February 2019 by 250 basis points in India?

Reverse Repo Rate

Repo Rate

Bank Rate

SLR

11. Which bank has signed an MoU to increase the collaboration on sustainability with a focus on energy sector resilience in Asia and the Pacific?

AIIB

ADB

World bank

RBI

12. In accordance with the Dun and Bradstreet's Country Risk and Global Outlook Report, the global economy is likely to contract by how much per cent in 2020?

3.2%

4.2%

2.2%

5.2%

13. IRDAI has allowed all general and health insurance companies to increase the sum insured on Arogya Sanjeevani" beyond what amount?

₹ 5 lakh

₹ 50 lakh

₹ 15 lakh

₹ 10 lakh

14. The battalion of which country has been awarded the first Position in annual environment awards of UNIFIL?

India

Russia

Japan

China

15. The Central Board of Direct Taxes signed an MOU with which organisation for the data exchange between the two organisations?

NASSCOM

PFRDA

IRDAI

SEBI

16. Amadou Gon Coulibaly Prime Minister of which country died on 8 July 2020 within a few days after returning from two months of treatment in France?

Algeria

Ivory Coast

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

17. Under the National Mission for Manuscripts, The Ministry of Culture has taken up the project of re-printing 108 volumes of Mongolian Kanjur. Who is the current Union Minister of Culture?

Rajnath Singh

Prahlad Singh Patel

Jitendra Singh

Sachin Pilot

18. Which state has inaugurated 5 water supply projects recently?

Manipur

Madhya Pradesh

Gujarat

Assam

19. According to data from the Reserve Bank of India, which State has topped market borrowings among States in India with a collection of Rs.30,500 crore in fiscal 2020-21?

Tamil Nadu

Haryana

Andhra Pradesh

West Bengal

20. Which organisation will launch Amazonia-1?

ISRO

ESA

NASA

SpaceX

21. With how much amount ADB will help India and 9 other nations to ensure quality education to out of school children?

$ 100 million

$ 200 million

$ 500 million

$ 1000 million

22. Union Cabinet has given its approval to a 10 years long (FY2020 to FY2029) pan India Central Sector Scheme namely "Agriculture Infrastructure Fund" with how much outlay?

₹. 1 Lakh Crore

₹. 4 Lakh Crore

₹. 3 Lakh Crore

₹. 2 Lakh Crore

23. Which state government has approved a new startup policy recently?

UP

Bihar

Maharashtra

Haryana

24. Who will have chaired the committee by SEBI regarding a matter related to Mutual Funds Industries?

Ramesh Chauhan

Ajit Malik

Usha Thorat

K K Mishra

25. According to the report on "Cancer preparedness in Asia-Pacific: Progress towards universal cancer control", what is India's rank for cancer preparedness among 10 Asia-Pacific countries?

3

6

8

5

26. Which company has signed an MoU with Karnataka Government to promote the arts, crafts and handloom sector of Karnataka?

WHO

IMF

Flipkart

Amazon

27. Which Startup Incubator announced their partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Digital India to lead the scale-up program of Digital India for hardware and Internet of Things startups?

T-Hub

Khosla Labs

Startup Village

Technopark TBI

28. Which Arab nation announced to send a probe to Mars to capture a comprehensive image of the weather in the atmosphere of Mars?

United Arab Emirates

Jordan

Morocco

Saudi Arabia

29. Which day in India is celebrated every year as the "National Fish Farmers Day" to honour the fish farmers, aquapreneurs& fisher folks?

10 July

7 July

3 July

5 July

30. Master has announced to invest what amount to support Indian MSME?

₹ 350 crore

₹ 200 crore

₹ 250 crore

₹ 100 crore

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Who is the author of 'His Holiness the Fourteenth Dalai Lama: An Illustrated Biography'?

Answer- Tenzin Geyche Tethong

2. Which Police Station is ranked as one of the best Police Stations of India?

Answer- Nadaun

3. Energy Efficiency Services Limited inked an agreement with which Authority to install public Electric Vehicle charging stations & related infrastructure in order to promote the usage of electric vehicles?

Answer- NOIDA

4. What is the theme of virtual India Global week 2020 organized in the UK by India In Group, the UK-headquartered media house?

Answer- Be The Revival: India and a Better New World

5. Who has been appointed as officiating president of Hockey India till the end of September 2022 after Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad resigned on July 07, 2020?

Answer- Gyanendro Ningombam

6. Maharashtra government will set up a stress fund with the help of which bank?

Answer- SBI

7. Which Organization has formulated an Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (IPPR) to evaluate the world's response to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- WHO

8. Which State government has imposed statewide lockdown from 10th July to 13th July 2020 to check the spread of novel Coronavirus and other communicable diseases?

Answer- Uttar Pradesh

9. Bar Council of Delhi has requested PM Narendra Modi for financial assistance of how much under the PM Cares Fund and Contingency Fund to help the advocates in Delhi NCR?

Answer- ₹ 500 crore

10. Which rate has been cut overall since February 2019 by 250 basis points in India?

Answer- Repo Rate

11. Which bank has signed an MoU to increase the collaboration on sustainability with a focus on energy sector resilience in Asia and the Pacific?

Answer- ADB

12. In accordance with the Dun and Bradstreet's Country Risk and Global Outlook Report, the global economy is likely to contract by how much per cent in 2020?

Answer- 5.2%

13. IRDAI has allowed all general and health insurance companies to increase the sum insured on Arogya Sanjeevani" beyond what amount?

Answer- ₹ 5 lakh

14. The battalion of which country has been awarded the first Position in annual environment awards of UNIFIL?

Answer- India

15. The Central Board of Direct Taxes signed an MOU with which organisation for the data exchange between the two organisations?

Answer- SEBI

16. Amadou Gon Coulibaly Prime Minister of which country died on 8 July 2020 within a few days after returning from two months of treatment in France?

Answer- Ivory Coast

17. Under the National Mission for Manuscripts, The Ministry of Culture has taken up the project of re-printing 108 volumes of Mongolian Kanjur. Who is the current Union Minister of Culture?

Answer- Prahlad Singh Patel

18. Which state has inaugurated 5 water supply projects recently?

Answer- Manipur

19. According to data from the Reserve Bank of India, which State has topped market borrowings among States in India with a collection of Rs.30,500 crore in fiscal 2020-21?

Answer- Tamil Nadu

20. Which organisation will launch Amazonia-1?

Answer- ISRO

21. With how much amount ADB will help India and 9 other nations to ensure quality education to out of school children?

Answer- $ 100 million

22. Union Cabinet has given its approval to a 10 years long (FY2020 to FY2029) pan India Central Sector Scheme namely "Agriculture Infrastructure Fund" with how much outlay?

Answer- Rs. 1 Lakh Crore

23. Which state government has approved a new startup policy recently?

Answer- UP

24. Who will have chaired the committee by SEBI regarding a matter related to Mutual Funds Industries?

Answer- Usha Thorat

25. According to the report on "Cancer preparedness in Asia-Pacific: Progress towards universal cancer control", what is India's rank for cancer preparedness among 10 Asia-Pacific countries?

Answer- 8

26. Which company has signed an MoU with Karnataka Government to promote the arts, crafts and handloom sector of Karnataka?

Answer- Flipkart

27. Which Startup Incubator announced their partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Digital India to lead the scale-up program of Digital India for hardware and Internet of Things startups?

Answer- T-Hub

28. Which Arab nation announced to send a probe to Mars to capture a comprehensive image of the weather in the atmosphere of Mars?

Answer- United Arab Emirates

29. Which day in India is celebrated every year as the "National Fish Farmers Day" to honour the fish farmers, aquapreneurs& fisher folks?

Answer- 10 July

30. Master has announced to invest what amount to support Indian MSME?

Answer- ₹ 250 crore

