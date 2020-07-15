GK Questions 2020 For July 15 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
1. Taoism is followed in ---------------.
2. A disease of mind causing an uncontrollable desire to steal ----------------.
3. Penicillin is widely used as ------------------.
4. Study of life in outer space is known as ----------------.
5. Oscar Awards were instituted in ------------------.
6. One who sacrifices his life for a cause ----------------.
7. The 2005 Wimbledon Women's Singles champion defeated which of the following to win the title?
8. Socrates was the wisest man of the ancient world and developed the method of enquiry and instruction, belonged to -----------.
9. Sonia Nazario of "Los Angeles Times" was awarded Pulitzer Prize in 2003 for -------------.
10. A person who brings goods illegally into the country ----------------.
11. Soil is formed from the parent rock material by ---------------.
12. To take secretly in small quantities -----------------.
13. School of Aviation Medicine (Air Force) is located at ---------------.
14. Small amounts of iodine are necessary for our diet to ---------------.
15. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is a well-known freedom fighter of --------------.
16. Richter scale is used for measuring ---------------.
17. To accustom oneself to a foreign climate ---------------.
18. Recession is --------------.
19. Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Service are an International Airline of --------------.
20. Shares with a fixed rate of dividend that entitle their holders to priority payment over those who hold ordinary shares of a company are called --------------.
21. Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain announce their separation in ------------.
22. One who knows everything ----------------.
23. Sir Thomas Fearnley Cup is awarded to --------------.
24. Shaurya Chakra made up of bronze is awarded for ----------------.
25. Shankracharya was the founder of -------------.
26. Paleontology is a branch of science that deals with the -----------.
27. A detailed plan of journey ----------.
28. Pythagoras was first to ____ the universal validity of geometrical theorem.
29. Sushri Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar received Bharath Ratna in --------------.
30. Sculpture flourished during -----------------.
1. Taoism is followed in ---------------.
Answer- China, Taiwan, Nauru, Brunei, Singapore and Vietnam
2. A disease of mind causing an uncontrollable desire to steal ----------------.
Answer- Kleptomania
3. Penicillin is widely used as ------------------.
Answer- an antibiotic
4. Study of life in outer space is known as ----------------.
Answer- exobiology
5. Oscar Awards were instituted in ------------------.
Answer- 1929
6. One who sacrifices his life for a cause ----------------.
Answer- Martyr
7. The 2005 Wimbledon Women's Singles champion defeated which of the following to win the title?
Answer- Lindsay Davenport
8. Socrates was the wisest man of the ancient world and developed the method of enquiry and instruction, belonged to -----------.
Answer- Athens
9. Sonia Nazario of "Los Angeles Times" was awarded Pulitzer Prize in 2003 for -------------.
Answer- feature writing
10. A person who brings goods illegally into the country ----------------.
Answer- Smuggler
11. Soil is formed from the parent rock material by ---------------.
Answer- All of the above
12. To take secretly in small quantities -----------------.
Answer- Pilferage
13. School of Aviation Medicine (Air Force) is located at ---------------.
Answer- Bangalore
14. Small amounts of iodine are necessary for our diet to ---------------.
Answer- compensate for underactive the thyroid gland
15. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is a well-known freedom fighter of --------------.
Answer- Bangladesh
16. Richter scale is used for measuring ---------------.
Answer- the intensity of earthquakes
17. To accustom oneself to a foreign climate ---------------.
Answer- Acclimatise
18. Recession is --------------.
Answer- All of the above
19. Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Service are an International Airline of --------------.
Answer- Australia
20. Shares with a fixed rate of dividend that entitle their holders to priority payment over those who hold ordinary shares of a company are called --------------.
Answer- preference shares
21. Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain announce their separation in ------------.
Answer- 1996
22. One who knows everything ----------------.
Answer- Omniscient
23. Sir Thomas Fearnley Cup is awarded to --------------.
Answer- a club or a local sports association for remarkable achievements
24. Shaurya Chakra made up of bronze is awarded for ----------------.
Answer- gallantry otherwise than in the face of the enemy
25. Shankracharya was the founder of -------------.
Answer- Advaitic philosophy
26. Paleontology is a branch of science that deals with the -----------.
Answer- the forms of life as revealed by fossils of animals or plants
27. A detailed plan of journey ----------.
Answer- Itinerary
28. Pythagoras was first to ____ the universal validity of geometrical theorem.
Answer- prove
29. Sushri Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar received Bharath Ratna in --------------.
Answer- 2001
30. Sculpture flourished during -----------------.
Answer- Indus valley civilization
