GK Questions 2020 For July 15 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for July 15, 2020

1. Taoism is followed in ---------------.

worldwide

Iran and north-west India

China, Taiwan, Nauru, Brunei, Singapore and Vietnam

Japan

2. A disease of mind causing an uncontrollable desire to steal ----------------.

Schizophrenia

Claustrophobia

Kleptomania

Megalomania

3. Penicillin is widely used as ------------------.

an antiseptic

a disinfectant

an antibiotic

an insecticide

4. Study of life in outer space is known as ----------------.

endbiology

exobiology

enterbiology

neobiology

5. Oscar Awards were instituted in ------------------.

1968

1929

1901

1965

6. One who sacrifices his life for a cause ----------------.

Patriot

Martyr

Revolutionary

Soldier

7. The 2005 Wimbledon Women's Singles champion defeated which of the following to win the title?

Maria Sharapova

Lindsay Davenport

Mary Pierce

Serena Williams

8. Socrates was the wisest man of the ancient world and developed the method of enquiry and instruction, belonged to -----------.

France

Athens

Greece

China

9. Sonia Nazario of "Los Angeles Times" was awarded Pulitzer Prize in 2003 for -------------.

commentary

editorial writing

music

feature writing

10. A person who brings goods illegally into the country ----------------.

Importer

Exporter

Fraud

Smuggler

11. Soil is formed from the parent rock material by ---------------.

chemical decomposition

physical decomposition

biological decomposition

All of the above

12. To take secretly in small quantities -----------------.

Robbery

Pilferage

Theft

Defalcation

13. School of Aviation Medicine (Air Force) is located at ---------------.

Allahabad

Hyderabad

Bangalore

Jalahalli

14. Small amounts of iodine are necessary for our diet to ---------------.

prevent pellagra

compensate for underactive the thyroid gland

stimulates clotting of blood

to stimulate pituitary gland

15. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is a well-known freedom fighter of --------------.

Bangladesh

Myanmar

Pakistan

Afghanistan

16. Richter scale is used for measuring ---------------.

the density of liquid

intensity of earthquakes

velocity of wind

humidity of the air

17. To accustom oneself to a foreign climate ---------------.

Adapt

Adopt

Accustom

Acclimatise

18. Recession is --------------.

slowing down of economic activity over a limited period

during which unemployment may rise and demand and output may fall, leading to slump in a trade

period that results from the accumulation of unsold goods, owing to fall in demand

All of the above

19. Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Service are an International Airline of --------------.

Afghanistan

Belgium

East Africa

Australia

20. Shares with a fixed rate of dividend that entitle their holders to priority payment over those who hold ordinary shares of a company are called --------------.

preference shares

bull

bear

shareholder

21. Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain announce their separation in ------------.

1990

1991

1996

1997

22. One who knows everything ----------------.

Literate

Scholar

Omnipotent

Omniscient

23. Sir Thomas Fearnley Cup is awarded to --------------.

a club or a local sports association for remarkable achievements

amateur athlete, not necessarily an Olympian

National Olympic Committee for outstanding work

None of the above

24. Shaurya Chakra made up of bronze is awarded for ----------------.

gallantry otherwise than in the face of the enemy

most conspicuous bravery for some act of self-sacrifice

gallantry in the presence of the enemy

None of the above

25. Shankracharya was the founder of -------------.

Buddhism

Jainism

Arya Samaj

Advaitic philosophy

26. Paleontology is a branch of science that deals with the -----------.

the behaviour of animals

origin and growth of plants

the forms of life as revealed by fossils of animals or plants

formation of new stars

27. A detailed plan of journey ----------.

Travelogue

Travel kit

Schedule

Itinerary

28. Pythagoras was first to ____ the universal validity of geometrical theorem.

give

prove

both

None of the above

29. Sushri Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar received Bharath Ratna in --------------.

2000

2001

2002

2003

30. Sculpture flourished during -----------------.

Egyptian civilization

Indus valley civilization

Chinese civilization

None of the above

GK 2020 Answer

1. Taoism is followed in ---------------.

Answer- China, Taiwan, Nauru, Brunei, Singapore and Vietnam

2. A disease of mind causing an uncontrollable desire to steal ----------------.

Answer- Kleptomania

3. Penicillin is widely used as ------------------.

Answer- an antibiotic

4. Study of life in outer space is known as ----------------.

Answer- exobiology

5. Oscar Awards were instituted in ------------------.

Answer- 1929

6. One who sacrifices his life for a cause ----------------.

Answer- Martyr

7. The 2005 Wimbledon Women's Singles champion defeated which of the following to win the title?

Answer- Lindsay Davenport

8. Socrates was the wisest man of the ancient world and developed the method of enquiry and instruction, belonged to -----------.

Answer- Athens

9. Sonia Nazario of "Los Angeles Times" was awarded Pulitzer Prize in 2003 for -------------.

Answer- feature writing

10. A person who brings goods illegally into the country ----------------.

Answer- Smuggler

11. Soil is formed from the parent rock material by ---------------.

Answer- All of the above

12. To take secretly in small quantities -----------------.

Answer- Pilferage

13. School of Aviation Medicine (Air Force) is located at ---------------.

Answer- Bangalore

14. Small amounts of iodine are necessary for our diet to ---------------.

Answer- compensate for underactive the thyroid gland

15. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is a well-known freedom fighter of --------------.

Answer- Bangladesh

16. Richter scale is used for measuring ---------------.

Answer- the intensity of earthquakes

17. To accustom oneself to a foreign climate ---------------.

Answer- Acclimatise

18. Recession is --------------.

Answer- All of the above

19. Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Service are an International Airline of --------------.

Answer- Australia

20. Shares with a fixed rate of dividend that entitle their holders to priority payment over those who hold ordinary shares of a company are called --------------.

Answer- preference shares

21. Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain announce their separation in ------------.

Answer- 1996

22. One who knows everything ----------------.

Answer- Omniscient

23. Sir Thomas Fearnley Cup is awarded to --------------.

Answer- a club or a local sports association for remarkable achievements

24. Shaurya Chakra made up of bronze is awarded for ----------------.

Answer- gallantry otherwise than in the face of the enemy

25. Shankracharya was the founder of -------------.

Answer- Advaitic philosophy

26. Paleontology is a branch of science that deals with the -----------.

Answer- the forms of life as revealed by fossils of animals or plants

27. A detailed plan of journey ----------.

Answer- Itinerary

28. Pythagoras was first to ____ the universal validity of geometrical theorem.

Answer- prove

29. Sushri Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar received Bharath Ratna in --------------.

Answer- 2001

30. Sculpture flourished during -----------------.

Answer- Indus valley civilization

