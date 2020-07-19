Bollywood Quiz: Guess The Movie Based On The Villain’s Catchphrase

Bollywood movies get famous for their songs, movie characters, popular dialogues as well as their climaxes. However, there are several Bollywood movies that have become famous for their villain and the villain's catchphrases. If you call yourself a true movie buff, take this Bollywood quiz and see if you can name the movie based on the villain’s catchphrase.

Guess the Bollywood movie based on the villain's catchphrase

1) Mogambo Khush Hua - Mogambo

Sholay

Mr India

Singham

Simmbaa

2) Aaj ke baad apko shikayat ka mauka nahi milega- Rakesh Mahadkar

Gabbar

Baaghi

Ek Villain

Dhoom

3) Jo Darr Gaya wo samjho mar gaya- Gabbar Singh

Ek Villian

Sholay

Gabbar

Agneepath

4) Sara Sheher Mujhe Lion ke naam se jaanta hai- Dindayal

Bobby

Kalicharan

Agneepath

Sholay

5) Prem Naam Hai Mera, Prem Chopra- Prem Chopra

Bobby

Mr India

Gabbar

Singham

6) Mera naam hai bulla, rakhta hu khulla - Bulla

Gunda

Gunday

Golmaal

Pakeezah

7) Crime master gogo, aakhe nikal ke gotiya khelta hu - Crime-Master Gogo

Gunda

Bobby

Andaaz Apna Apna

Andaz

8) I'm Digvijay Patil, I'm a bloody brand- Digvijay Patil

Gabbar

Andaz

Golmaal

Hulchul

9) Aali re aali, ata tujhi baari aali - Jaykant Shikre

Golmaal

Simbaa

Shiva

Singham

10) Bande Hain Hum Uske, Hum Pe Kiska Zor … Umeedo Ke Suraj, Nikle Chaaron Aurr … Iraade Hai Fauladi, Himmati Har Kadam … Apne Haatho Kismat Likhne, Aaj Chale Hain Hum……- Sahir Iqbal

Race

Dhoom 3

Andaz

Gunda

Answers:

Mogambo Khush Hua- Mr India Aaj ke baad apko shikayat ka mauka nahi milega - Ek Villian Jo Darr Gaya wo samjho mar gaya- - Sholay Sara Sheher Mujhe Lion ke naam se jaanta hai- Kalicharan Prem Naam Hai Mera, Prem Chopra- Bobby Mera naam hai bulla, rakhta hu khulla - Gunda Crime master gogo, aakhe nikal ke gotiya khelta hu- Andaaz Apna Apna I'm Digvijay Patil, I'm a bloody brand- Gabbar Aali re aali, ata tujhi baari aali -Singham Bande Hain Hum Uske, Hum Pe Kiska Zor … Umeedo Ke Suraj, Nikle Chaaron Aurr … Iraade Hai Fauladi, Himmati Har Kadam … Apne Haatho Kismat Likhne, Aaj Chale Hain Hum…… Dhoom 3

