Bollywood Quiz: Guess The Movie Based On The Villain’s Catchphrase

Bollywood movies get famous for their songs, movie characters, popular dialogues as well as their climaxes. However, there are several Bollywood movies that have become famous for their villain and the villain's catchphrases. If you call yourself a true movie buff, take this Bollywood quiz and see if you can name the movie based on the villain’s catchphrase.
1) Mogambo Khush Hua - Mogambo
2) Aaj ke baad apko shikayat ka mauka nahi milega- Rakesh Mahadkar
3) Jo Darr Gaya wo samjho mar gaya- Gabbar Singh
4) Sara Sheher Mujhe Lion ke naam se jaanta hai- Dindayal
5) Prem Naam Hai Mera, Prem Chopra- Prem Chopra
6) Mera naam hai bulla, rakhta hu khulla - Bulla
7) Crime master gogo, aakhe nikal ke gotiya khelta hu - Crime-Master Gogo
8) I'm Digvijay Patil, I'm a bloody brand- Digvijay Patil
9) Aali re aali, ata tujhi baari aali - Jaykant Shikre
10) Bande Hain Hum Uske, Hum Pe Kiska Zor … Umeedo Ke Suraj, Nikle Chaaron Aurr … Iraade Hai Fauladi, Himmati Har Kadam … Apne Haatho Kismat Likhne, Aaj Chale Hain Hum……- Sahir Iqbal
