Bollywood Quiz: Look Into These Eyes And Guess The Famous Hindi Film Actor

Here is an interesting quiz for the Bollywood movie lovers who claim to know everything about their favourite stars. Check out this list of 10 Bollywood actors and actresses and try to identify them looking at only close-up pictures of their eyes and brows. These actors and actresses are some of the high profile celebrities in the Bollywood film industry. There are a few hints with each of the pictures to help you identify the actors and actresses as well.

Bollywood quiz on celebrities with different eye colours

1. The actor or actress is one of the very few in the Hindi film industry who is associated with a makeup line of their own.



2. This Bollywood celebrity is known to be Bollywood's 'Greek god', according to fans, due to his eye colour. Any guesses?

3. This actor is known to be one of the fierce celebrities who openly speaks her mind. She is one of the prominent actors in the Hindi film industry.

4. This actor's family belongs to counted amongst Bollywood's prestigious families.

5. This actor recently played the role of an 90-year-old woman in a movie alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

6. The actor is known to amongst the most beautiful woman in the world.

7. The actor is known to have broken past being the body-shaming target to delivering hits with every movie of hers.

8. The actor is known for his exceptional dancing skills and is amongst the best dancers in the Indian film industry.

9. The actor is the son of the Bollywood veteran actor and has appeared in many movies alongside his actor wife before marriage.

10. The actor had recently crossed featuring in the 100th movies of his film career. He is married to an iconic Bollywood actress who is immensely loved for her screen presence and her iconic dialogues.

Answers to Identify celebrities with eye colours

1. Katrina Kaif

2. Hrithik Roshan

3. Kangana Ranaut

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan

5. Taapsee Pannu

6. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

7. Vidya Balan

8. Shahid Kapoor

9. Abhishek Bachchan

10. Ajay Devgn

