This Vin Diesel Quiz Is The Perfect Way To Celebrate The Action Star's 53rd Birthday

Hollywood has witnessed several action stars since the beginning. One of the most celebrated action stars in the film industry is none other than Vin Diesel. Today is a very special day for Vin Diesel fans, since the Hollywood hunk is celebrating his 53rd birthday. So if you consider yourself a Vin Diesel fan, take this actor's trivia quiz and see if you can guess all of his film just by a picture and a subtle hint.

Vin Diesel's movies trivia quiz

1.Vin Diesel not only knows how to drive cars but to fight extra-terrestrial creatures. In this film, Vin Diesel’s emergence as an anti-hero steals the show. Over the years, this Diesel starrer film has found its special place in pop culture. See the picture below and try to guess his film and his character’s name.

Hint: This film is a part of a trilogy.

2. Vin Diesel has a habit of turning his character from a villain to a hero or antihero. Just like the previously mentioned film, Vin Diesel also goes on some interesting adventures. Instead of fighting extra-terrestrial creatures he chooses Russian terrorists as his enemies.

Hint: A sequel of the film was released in 2017.

3. Vin Diesel can fight, take part in races and also go on some interesting spy missions. But what happens when Vin’s character finds himself boiling milk instead of loading a gun? What happens he starts driving kids to school instead of driving tanks during a war?

Hint: Vin Diesel’s first collaboration with Disney.

4. A high schooler by day and a car enthusiast by night. Vin Diesel is letting somebody else take the lead while he steals the show in the end. See the picture below and try to guess his film and his character’s name.

Hint: You better know how to drift

Answers:

1. Pitch Black

2. XXX

3. The Pacifier

4. Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift

Image Credits

1. A still from the movie Pitch Black

2. A still from the movie XXX

3. A still from the movie The Pacifier

4. A still from the movie Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift

