GEN-Z VS MILLENNIAL QUIZ: Take This Quiz To Find Out Where You Belong

Millennials and Generation Z have always found themselves on opposite ends. But there is a cusp that includes people from both the generations. For them, it becomes hard to choose one side as they are quite not sure which side they belong to. For people these people, here is a Gen-Z & Millennial quiz:

Millennials are a group of people born between 1981 to 1996. It is also called Generation Y. This generation observed the growth of technologies like the internet and cellular devices. Whereas Generation Z includes people born after 1996 and before 2010. But there is a certain age group that is born on the cusp of both these generations. This quiz is for those who want to know if they are truly a Millennial or Gen Z person.

Millennial vs Gen Z quiz

Did you identify yourself as a '90s kid? Because technically you were alive during the 90s too.

Yes, I felt like I was a 90s kid

No, I felt out of space and time

Did you grow up eating '90s snacks like Little Hearts and Pan Pasand Toffees?

Yes, that was my fuel back then

No, I have just heard about it. Never really had it.

Did you grow up with VHS, DVDs, and Floppies?

Yes, but floppy is a stretch!

No, I deal in perfection so I prefer Blu-ray

Did you grow up watching TV shows like Hannah Montana, Inuyasha, CID, and Drake & Josh?

Yes, absolutely! I adored it back then

No, Chota Bheem maybe

When you think of the channel MTV, what comes to your mind first? Music videos or reality shows?

Music videos +

TV shows -

Did you ever go through a phase where you kept a mustache?

Yes, but I am not proud of it

No, stashes look creepy

Did your emo, grunge-like phase back when you were in school?

Yes, but that’s natural… right?

Yes, but it was cooler

Did you or your friends have a Justin Bieber phase? Did you perform JB songs karaoke with friends?

Yes, I was young, dumb and broke

No, I’m a 6ix9ine kinda person

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?



Did you have an Orkut account or was Facebook your first social media account?

Yes, I was on that pre-historic app!

Or...what? NO. I am a Mark Zuckerberg supporter

When you hear ‘Tik Tok’ do you think of the Chinese app or do you think of a music video by Kesha?

Kesha’s Tiktok music video was epic! +

Chinese app, which was recently banned. -

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details



Are you one of those who sent too many forwarded messages just so that you will not get cursed forever by a god or the personification of luck?

Yes, but I was innocent

No, LOL.

While growing up, did you talk to your friends on their home telephones?

Yes, I still remember my BFF's number

I video call.

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz



(If you have screamed more yes more than 'nope' while answering the questions, you are a Millennial!)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.