Bollywood Quiz: Find Out If You Are Baahubali, Devasena Or Sivagami Or Someone Else

Baahubali is one of the movies in Bollywood that features an ensemble cast of versatile characters played by Prabhas, Anushka Shetty among others. Prabhas’ Amarendra Baahubhali from the film impressed fans with his bronzed and righteous look. Anushka Shetty's character Devasena is that of a smouldering damsel. Ramya Krishnan's role as Sivagami boasts fighting spirit. While Sathyaraj's Kattapa is brutal, Rana Daggubati's Bhallala Deva is fierce.

Here is a quick quiz to determine which character in Baahubali describes you the best. The quiz has no right or wrong answers. Scroll through the questions and solve and reminisce some of Baahubali's astounding characters.

Baahubali quiz

1. What kind of personality do you most relate to?

Strong and intelligent

Brutal and impatient

Solace and smart

2. If you land up in an unplanned dispute how will you tackle the situation?

By smartly plotting a trap

Very faithfully, keeping your empire as your first priority

Use a manipulative way and get rid of it

3. What will you do if you are sandwiched in a situation between choosing your own self or choosing your empire?

Take an unwavering stand

Decide what's best on both the ends

Choose your loved one

Choose your empire

4. If someone invades your tyranny, how will you deal with it?

Be ruthless and achieve what is yours in any way possible

Plot a concrete plan

Tema up with others to squash the opposition

5. If you are forced to make a decision between friends and family, what would your decision be?

Be a true leader and decide righteously

Fight till one side of your people understand

Remain strong-headed and wait until someone understands

6. If your friend gets trapped into a problem in college, how will you get him/her out of it?

Get a gang of people to fight against the enemy

Simply just bash them up

Torture them

6. If you had to tag you and your bestie as per Baahubali characters, what would that be?

Kattapa & Baahubali

Baahubali & Devasena

Bhalladeva & Kattapa

Devasena & Sivagami

(All image source: Screenshots from YouTube)

The answers for which Baahubali character are you:

Q 1: If you are strong and intelligent, you are Baahubali. If you are brutal and impatient, then you are Kattapa. If you choose solace and smart, then you are like Devasena.

Q 2: If you choose any of the three traits from above, you are like Kattapa's character in Baahubali.

Q 3: If you choose to 'take an unwavering stand', you are like Devasena and if you choose 'your empire' you are like Bhalla Deva.

Q 4: If you choose any of the options, you are like Bhallala Deva.

Q 5: If you choose any of the above, you are like Sivagami in Baahubhali.

