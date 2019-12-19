Jab We Met, Ishq, And Other Rom-coms Of Bollywood That You Will Love Re-watching

Romantic-comedy is one of those genres that anyone can watch at any time. Rom-coms take the audience on a roller coaster ride of laughter and romance. While in one moment, you are laughing out loud, and in another moment, you feel all the love emotions. Bollywood has produced a few gems in the genre that can't be missed. Here are a few rom-com films from Bollywood that you can binge-watch with your better-half or enjoy it with your friends this weekend:

READ | Paresh Rawal's Top Negative Characters Across His Illustrious Career In Bollywood

Jab We Met

The Imtiaz Ali directorial Jab We Met released in 2007. The film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor is considered one of their best performances. Kareena's character Geet and her characteristics were so relatable that many from the audience still remember her dialogues. Her dialogues Main Apni Favourite Hoon tried to teach self-love to its viewers. Apart from the story, it also captures sceneries from Punjab, Manali, and some parts of Rajasthan.

READ | Riteish Deshmukh: Do You Remember The Actor Made Cameos In These Bollywood Movies?

Ishq

The multi-starrer Ishq, released in 1997, is directed by Indra Kumar. The story revolves around four-friends, played by Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Kajol, and Juhi Chawala. It narrates their journey from hatred to love. Johny Lever is also seen playing a significant character. A few scenes from the film will tickle the funny bone of the viewers.

READ | Sushmita Sen To Suniel Shetty: Bollywood Actors Who Have Aged Like Fine Wine

Shaadi Ke Side Effects

If you want to watch a simple comedy film with a pinch of romance, the 2014 release Shaadi Ke Side Effect. The film features Farhan Akhtar and Vidya Balan as a married couple. The film unfolds the struggles of a married couple and their attempts to keep their married life happy. Farhan's character does every possible thing to make his family happy, whereas Vidya's character gives an insight into a working woman's life and the after-effects of marriage and having a baby. The Saket Chaudhary directorial has many punches and comic-scenes.

READ | Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To 3 Idiots; most-loved Bollywood Films Based On Friendship

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi released in 2004 and was an instant hit at the box-office. Reportedly, the film starring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra was the third highest-grossing film of the year 2004. The love-hate chemistry between the lead character Rani, Sameer and Sunny is a laughter riot.

Chup Chup Ke

Another film from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor's kitty titled Chup Chup Ke stole the hearts of the audience. Apart from them, the cast includes Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal, who are best-known for their comic-timings. Kareena essays the character of a verbally impaired girl, whereas, Shahid's character attempts suicide because he is not able to re-pay his debts. Shahid, Paresh and Rajpal's trio lights up the screen.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.