Sushmita Sen To Suniel Shetty: Bollywood Actors Who Have Aged Like Fine Wine

A lot of Bollywood stars have redefined the fact that age is just a number as these actors have aged beautifully. They usually adapt and change with the constantly evolving style, and Bollywood is full of such inspiring examples. Whether it is the ever-so-charming Sushmita Sen or the fabulously fit Suniel Shetty; these actors who have been in the industry for decades, still look as good as new. Here's taking a look at some of these actors who have been ageing like fine wine.

Sushmita Sen

Model-turned-actor, Sushmita Sen is an Indian film actor won the Miss Universe 1994 contest at the age of 18. According to reports, Sushmita Sen is the first Indian woman to win the competition. Primarily known for her work in Hindi films such as Sirf Tum, Biwi No.1, Aankhen, Main Hoon Na and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty is a Bollywood actor, producer and entrepreneur who is mainly active in Bollywood films while also working in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Marathi film industries. In a career spanning more than 25 years, Suniel acted in more than 110 films. His major works have been action and comedy films.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan made his debut in 1989 and since then there was no looking back for the actor. Salman has come a long way and is considered as one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. The actor has featured in many films such as Karan Arjun, Biwi No.1, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Dabangg, Ready and much more.

Raveena Tandon

Tandon made her Bollywood debut with the film Patthar Ke Phool in the year 1991. She then featured briefly in several box-office hits including Laadla, Dilwale, Mohra, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Ziddi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dulhe Raja.

