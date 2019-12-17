Paresh Rawal's Top Negative Characters Across His Illustrious Career In Bollywood

Paresh Rawal has appeared in over 100 films throughout the 1980s and 1990s. The actor has proved his versatility as a performer and received wide recognition for his villainous roles in numerous films during his early years in the industry. Here is reliving some of Paresh Rawal’s most memorable performances as an antagonist that stole the hearts of the Indian audience:

Table No. 21 (2013)

This is one of his recent performances as the antagonist in a film. Paresh Rawal created a multi-layered character in this film, one that is unlikely to be forgotten. The actor managed to etch a place in the hearts of the audience with a thriller that also featured Rajeev Khandelwal and Tina Desai in pivotal roles.

Aakrosh (2010)

Aakrosh is a thriller film that is a depiction of human emotions. The film is regarded as one of the Bollywood films to have shaped the Indian film industry and was highly appreciated by the fans and critics alike. Aakrosh also earned the actor a nomination for Zee Cine Awards Best Actor in a negative role. Aakrosh also featured actors like Akshaye Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Pankaj Tripathi, amongst others.

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2009)

The film saw one of the best performances from the legendary actor Paresh Rawal. His performance in the film also had him nominated for the IIFA Award for best performance in a negative role in the film. The film also starred Abhay Deol, Richa Chadda, and Neetu Chandra.

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Paresh Rawal has proved his versatility to the audience time and again and the best example of his acting prowess was his dual role in the cult comedy film Andaz Apna Apna. The actor was highly appreciated for his acting in the film which also featured the likes of Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla and Karishma Kapoor.

Sir (1993)

Paresh Rawal played the role of Veljibhai in this film which saw veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in the titular role. The film was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and starred debutant Atul Agnihotri and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles. Paresh Rawal also won the Filmfare Award for best performance in a negative role for this movie.

