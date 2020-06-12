Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'Anjaana Anjaani', Other Rom-coms Directed By Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand is a well-known writer and director in Bollywood. He started his career as an assistant director with the 2001 film Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi and then wrote Hum Tum in the year 2004. He made his directorial debut with the romantic comedy Salaam Namaste in 2005, and the film became the highest-earning film of the year. After directing Ta Ra Rum Pum, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Anjaana Anjaani, he gained much recognition with the action films Bang Bang!, and War. Take a look at rom-com films directed by Siddharth Anand.

Anjaana Anjaani

Siddharth Anand's directorial Anjaana Anjaani hit the silver screens in the year 2010. The film features Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. The romantic drama revolves around Aakash and Kiara (played by Ranbir and Priyanka), who try to commit suicide. However, as the plot develops, the storyline and the layers of their characters unfold with the series of various events. Though the film did an average collection at the box-office, the audience loved the screenplay and the on-screen chemistry of actors. The other actors in the movie include Vishal Malhotra, Joy Sengupta, Pooja Kumar, and Tanvi Azmi.

Salaam Namaste

This is one of the best rom-com films directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is also considered as one of the most beautiful films of Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta. The movie showcases their love-hate moments after they decide to live together. The movie was way ahead of its time when it was released in theatres. Along with a beautiful storyline, Salaam Namaste also has some foot-tapping numbers to groove on. The movie is a must-watch for Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta's fans. The film was produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Bachna Ae Haseeno

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Bachna Ae Haseeno released in the year 2008. The film is reportedly one of the biggest blockbusters of Ranbir Kapoor's career. The movie features Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu and Minissha Lamba in important roles. The film portrays a heartwarming tale of love and heartbreak. Released in the last decade, the film is considered to be one of the best romantic dramas.

