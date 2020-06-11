When Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Gave A Funny Response To Her Having Long Shooting Hours

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been a part of a wide variety of films over the years. She has received several awards and nominations throughout her career, including a National Award for Best Actress in Fashion, and has also gone on to star in notable movies and shows in Hollywood. Several critics have praised her for her versatility as an actress. She is also widely active on social media and often updates her fans about her daily activities. During an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed how her mother reacted after she came back from her 24 hours long shoots. Read on to know more details about the whole story.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s mother’s hilarious reaction to her having long shooting hours

During an interview with a leading entertainment daily, Priyanka Chopra opened up about the time when she had to do five to six shifts and attend the shooting of five to six movies in the same day. She revealed that after having a 24-hour long shooting schedule when she came back home and told her mother that she was very tired, her mother hilariously replied, “aur mummy mummy mujhe heroine banna hai, kisne bola tha?”. Priyanka Chopra Jonas said that her mother has always kept her grounded and has always supported her decisions.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also revealed that having been born and brought up in a middle-class family, there are certain middle-class habits that she still can’t seem to get rid of. One of those habits is that she loves to have pickle with all her food dishes. Giving an example, she said that cheese sandwich with mango pickle tastes is one of her favourites.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was crowned Miss World in 2000, is widely known for her passion towards acting. The Government of India has honoured her with the Padma Shri and Time magazine named her as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. In addition, Forbes listed Priyanka Chopra among the World's 100 Most Powerful Women. She is one of Bollywood's most successful actors.

