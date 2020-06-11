Priyanka Chopra's Quiz: Find Out If You Are A Die-hard Fan Of The 'Desi Girl'

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most celebrated actors of India. The actor has been a part of several successful movies like Fashion, Mujhse Shadi Karogi, Dostana, Bajirao Mastani, Krrish, etc. After making her name in Bollywood industry, Priyanka Chopra carved a niche for herself in the Hollywood industry too. Her role of Victoria Leeds in the 2017 movie Baywatch was praised by audience and critics alike. Priyanka Chopra enjoys a massive fan base all over the world. Here is a Priyanka Chopra's quiz to test the knowledge of Priyanka Chopra’s fans. Take this Priyanka Chopra's quiz and check the answers to see how much you know about the actor.

Priyanka Chopra's quiz

1. Priyanka Chopra was born in which city?

Mumbai

Chandigarh

Jamshedpur

2. In which Karan Johar produced film did Priyanka Chopra play the lead role with John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan?

Dostana

Bluffmaster

Drona

3. What is the name of the character played by Priyanka Chopra in the Vishal Bharadwaj directed film Kaminey?

Lovely

Sweety

Priti

4. For which Madhur Bhandarkar film did Priyanka Chopra receive the Filmfare Best Actress Award and also the National Film Award for Best Actress in 2008?

Fashion

Page 3

Corporate

5. Which beauty title did Priyanka win in 2000?

Miss Universe

Miss World

Miss India

6. Priyanka is also the founder of a production company. What is the name of that company?

Excel Entertainment

Purple Pebble Pictures

Phantom Films

7. Priyanka Chopra's song 'Exotic' featured which of the following star?

Enrique Iglesias

Eminem

Pitbull

8. Which magazine had selected Priyanka Chopra as the 'Hottest Girl of the year' in 2011?

Maxim

Vogue

People

9. Which among the following Bollywood movie Priyanka made her first appearance?

The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy

Andaaz

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

10. Government of India has honoured her with which civilian award?

Padma Bhushan

Padma Vibhushan

Padma Shri

11. What was the name of Priyanka's debut show on ABC network?

Quantico

Baywatch

The View

12. What was the name of Priyanka Chopra's debut music album?

Truth Hurts

In my city

Exotic

13. What did Priyanka want to be as a child?

Engineer

Doctor

Lawyer

Priyanka Chopra's quiz answers

1. Priyanka Chopra was born in which city?

Jamshedpur

2. In which Karan Johar produced film did Priyanka Chopra play the lead role with John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan?

Dostana

3. What is the name of the character played by Priyanka Chopra in the Vishal Bharadwaj directed film Kaminey?

Sweety

4. For which Madhur Bhandarkar film did Priyanka Chopra receive the Filmfare Best Actress Award and also the National Film Award for Best Actress in 2008?

Fashion

5. Which beauty title did Priyanka win in 2000?

Miss World

6. Priyanka is also the founder of a production company. What is the name of that company?

Purple Pebble Pictures

7. Priyanka Chopra's song 'Exotic' featured which of the following star?

Pitbull

8. Which magazine had selected Priyanka Chopra as the 'Hottest Girl of the year' in 2011

Maxim

9. Which among the following Bollywood movie Priyanka made her first appearance?

The Hero: Love Story of A Spy

10. Government of India has honoured her with which civilian award?

Padma Shri

11. What was the name of Priyanka's debut show on ABC network?

Quantico

12. What was the name of Priyanka Chopra's debut music album?

In my city

13. What did Priyanka want to be as a child?

Engineer

