Priyanka Chopra Confesses To Being Tired Of Answering These Questions; See Details

Priyanka Chopra is one of the few Bollywood celebrities known worldwide. Not only is she recognised for her work in the Hindi film industry, but she has also been a part of Hollywood blockbusters films like ‘Baywatch’ and ‘Isn’t It Romantic’. Back in 2019, the actor had mentioned three questions that she is tired of answering since she got married. Keep reading to know more about these questions:

Priyanka Chopra on answering these questions

Mary Kom actor Priyanka Chopra, in an interview with an entertainment portal, detailed on the questions that she is tired of answering. The actor said that she doesn’t like to answer the question of how much she had changed after her marriage. Further revealing her views about this, she sarcastically asked had her complexion changed or had her appearance undergone any change.

The second question Priyanka Chopra said she was tired of answering was how she feels on coming back to India. In answer to that, she spoke that if she had not met that particular person, it did not mean that she hadn't been to India in a while. She revealed comically that she might not get time for every interview, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t come to India.

And the third question that Priyanka Chopra said she was tired of answering was how was she feeling. According to her, this question was rather vague. She said that one could feel cold, hot, or tired, or any such things. The actor said that she doesn't understand this question or how to answer it.

In response to this, Priyanka mentioned an incident when she was working 5-6 shifts in a day and busy round the clock. She said on reaching home tired, her mother used to taunt her by asking who was eager to become an actress.

What’s next for Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in director Shonali Bose’s film The Sky Is Pink opposite her Farhan Akhtar. She will be seen next in Robert Rodriguez’s upcoming movie We Can Be Heroes.

Apart from this, she has been signed for the fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise and also an Amazon web series titled Citadel created by Antony and Joe Russo. The Bajirao Mastani actor will star opposite Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden in the show. Moreover, the actor has also been signed to play the lead in the biopic series based on Ma Anand Sheela.

