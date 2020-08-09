Bollywood's Secondary Roles: Neha Dhupia & Other Actors Who Nearly Overshadowed The Lead

Several actors who played supporting roles in films have garnered widespread attention. Neha Dhupia, for instance, garnered widespread acclaim for her performance in Tumhari Salu. There are several such actors who essayed supporting roles who overshadowed the leads. With all that said now, here are some of the actors who played second fiddle to the lead and impressed the viewers:

Neha Dhupia in 'Tumhari Sulu'

Neha Dhupia's performance in the flick Tumhari Sulu was widely acclaimed. She plays the role of Sulu's boss in the flick, while Vidya Balan played the lead. Check out the trailer of the film:

Deepak Dobriyal in 'Tanu Weds Manu' and 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns'

Deepak Dobriyal plays the role of Pappi in Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu. He is a loving, confident man who supports his friend. Many fans loved his dialogue delivery in Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'

Siddiqui's role in the popular film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan received widespread acclaim from critics. He plays the role of a journalist and helps Salman Khan's character to find Munni's parents.

Siddhant Chaturvedi in 'Gully Boy'

Gully Boy is one of the most critically acclaimed movies of Ranveer Singh. The film also features Siddhant Chaturvedi who rose to prominence after the release of the film. His positivity and charisma just added an extra edge to the film.

Annu Kapoor in 'Vicky Donor'

Annu Kapoor plays the role of Dr. Baldev Chaddha in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer. He plays the role of a doctor who is looking for a sperm donor. Ayuhsmann Khurrana plays the lead, however, Annu Kapoor's role made the film even more memorable.

Lisa Haydon in 'Queen'

Queen ,featuring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, was one of the most acclaimed movies of the last decade. Yet another memorable aspect of the film was her relationship with Vijaylakshami, played by Lisa Haydon. Vijaylakshami helped Rani gain a new perspective on life.

Soham Majumdar in 'Kabir Singh'

Kabir Singh gained mixed reactions from critics, however, the film received acclaim for several reasons. The on-screen chemistry between Kabir Singh and his friend Shiva was widely noted and Majumdar's performance in the supporting role garnered him massive acclaim from critics.

Arshad Warsi's role in 'Munna Bhai MBBS'

Munna Bhai MBBS's plot would seem incomplete without Circuit. The film marked a turning point in Arshad Warsi's acting career. He was highly lauded for his performance in the film.

Uday Chopra in 'Dhoom'

The iconic Dhoom franchise is noted for Udya Chopra's memorable performance. His on-screen chemistry with Abhishek Bachchan is one of the most memorable aspects of the film. Check out a song from the film:

Sahil Vaid in 'Dil Bechara'

Dil Bechara featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi released recently on Amazon Prime Video. Although the plot of the film revolves around Kizzie and Manny, it was Manny's friend Jagadish aka JP who impressed fans with his endearing antics. Check out the trailer of the film:

