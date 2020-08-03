Why Francesca Farago-Harry Jowsey Are Entering A Legal Battle? Read Details Here

Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey are widely known for the TV show titled Too Hot to Handle. Farago and Jowsey reportedly fell in love with each other on the sets of Too Hot To Handle, which is a popular Netflix reality TV series. The actors recently announced their split, however, Harry Jowsey, in an interview with a news daily, said that he may sue Francesca Farago. Read on to know more details:

Why are Francesca Farago & Harry Jowsey entering a legal battle?

In the interview, Harry Jowsey claimed that he lost many Instagram followers after their split. Harry Jowsey later shared the reason for them splitting. He blamed some of the things Francesca Farago did while they were in a relationship, however, he did not elaborate on the issue. He also spoke about losing Instagram followers on Farago's reaction. Harry said she made a big YouTube video and also some TikTok videos, hinting about the split, while on the other hand, he has not done anything of that sort.

Harry opened up on why their announcement of the split came months later in public after their actual breakup. He also questioned as to why she is doing it and destroying their memories and that his mother and friends have been receiving hate on social media platforms. He even talked about taking the matter to the courts.

ALSO READ | When Ryan Reynolds Spoke About The Film That Helped Him Overcome His Fear Of Flying

Francesca Farago broke the news of their relationship status in a YouTube video, which the actor posted on Tuesday. Francesca Farago said, ''Harry and I are not together anymore. He decided to break up with me because he couldn't do long-distance anymore. I obviously was heartbroken. I did everything I could..'' She explained to her fans in detail about her relationship status.

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift's Stunning Outfit Changes At Live Concerts; Check Out

According to Francesca, the relationship went down a spiral and led to splitting during her visit to Los Angeles. She described, ''I would have stuck by this person no matter what. Through all the fights and everything, I would have never given up, but it wasn't reciprocated. He was moving on, and he is moving on and I need to do the same.''

ALSO READ | Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Relationship Timeline: From Romance To False Claims

ALSO READ | 'The Two Mrs Carrolls' Cast: A List Of Actors And Characters They Play

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.