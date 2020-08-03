Sonu Sood Opens Up On What Made Him Help Migrants On 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Sonu Sood has been in the headlines recently as he has been helping migrant workers amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The Dabangg actor recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and spoke about why he helped the migrants. The actor said that 'God chose them to do the job'. Read on to know more about this story:

Sonu Sood on helping migrants on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Sonu Sood gave the audience a detailed view of how his team planned on helping migrants. In one of the clips, Sonu Sood explains that they were untrained for the job and shared how they arranged for the buses in order to take the migrants to their hometowns in Karnataka. Sood said they initially asked where they were going. He mentioned that he noticed the migrants had young children and asked how they are going back home. Sood later asked the migrants to give him two days to arrange for something.

Sonu Sood shared how he and his team made arrangements for the migrants' stay, the permissions and documents needed, and so on. The even underwent a medical examination and took the necessary permissions needed from the police. Sood shared that for the first time, he along with the team managed to arrange for ten buses and took 350 people to the state of Karnataka.

Sonu Sood confessed that it is not them who did the job of helping but that it 'must have been God's will to chose them' to do the job. He further spoke about how one successful attempt in helping led to other jobs getting done. The audience, Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh praised the actor for his works. This episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was specially made to pay respects for the exemplary works done by Sonu Sood.

On the professional front, Sonu Sood was last seen in Sita. The actor has several other projects lined up. He will next be seen in Alludu Adhurs, Prithviraj, and Thamilarasan. The projects are currently under the filming stage.

