Did You Know Jyothika Replaced Isha Koppikar After 3 Days Of Shoot For 'Mugavaree'?

Mugavaree, featuring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, went on to be a super hit at the box-office. The 2000 musical drama received positive reviews from most critics. The musical romantic drama flick features Ajith Kumar and Jyothika in key roles along with Raghuvaran, K. Vishwanath, Vivek, and Manivannan.

Jyothika worked with Ajith Kumar in the 1999 Vaali film, which was directed by VZ Durai. Jyothika's on-screen chemistry with Ajith Kumar was widely appreciated. However, very few are aware that Isha Koppikar was initially considered to essay the role played by Jyothika in the film. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Isha Koppikar replaced by Jyothika in Ajith's 'Mugavaree'

V Z Durai is a Tamil film director who made his directorial debut with Mugavaree. According to reports of a daily, the director started filming with the supporting cast of Mugavaree and the female lead, which is Isha Koppikar. Reportedly, after shooting for a period of three days, the director felt that the female lead would not match up to the expectations of the character that he needed.

ALSO READ | Rajinikanth's 'Thalapathi': Interesting Trivia About The Movie

According to reports of a leading daily, the director later asked the producers of the film for a change in the female lead. The makers of the film later replaced Isha Koppikar and considered Jyothika to play the role that was initially supposed to be played by Koppikar. The director opened up about this in an interview with a Tamil magazine.

ALSO READ | Mammootty, Mohanlal, Manju Warrier And Other Celeb-inspired Posters To 'break-the-chain'

On the professional front, Isha Koppikar will next be seen in a Tamil film titled Ayalaan. The film is directed by R. Ravikumar and co-produced by R.D. Raja and Kotapadi J. Rajesh and features Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Isha Koppikar in key roles. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

ALSO READ | KS Chithra's Birthday: Mohanlal & Other Celebs Who Wished The Legendary Singer

Ajith Kumar aka Thala Ajith was last seen in Nerkonda Paarvai, which is directed by H Vinoth. He plays the role of Bharat Subramanian in the H Vinoth-directorial. He will next be seen playing the role of Valimai, which is directed by H Vinoth. Jyothika, on the other hand, was last seen in Ponmagal Vandhal, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The film was directed by J J Fredrick and the legal drama features an ensemble cast of K Bhagyaraj, R Parthiban, Thiagarajan, Pandiarajan, and Pratap Pothen.

ALSO READ | Kajal Aggarwal's Songs With Co-star Allu Arjun To Add To Your Workout Playlist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.