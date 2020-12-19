Bollywood shocked with India's collapse against Australia; express optimism amid trolling

From being in pole position to winning the first Test against Australia at Adelaide, India crumbled like a pack of cards to score 36, registering their lowest Test score of all time on Saturday. Virat Kohli’s men were at the receiving end of some strong reactions from netizens, and memes ruled the roost. Even stars of the film industry reacted with shock, but many of them expected a turnaround.

Bollywood reacts to India's collapse against Australia

India did not technically get bowled out as Mohammad Shami was the last man to depart, but only as a retired hurt. Actor Gulshan Devaiah quipped that the bowler gettin ‘hurt’ similarly hurt his feelings, and that he’d go to bed pretending it was yesterday.

36-9 + Shami Ret hurt has hurt my feelings. That’s it I am going back to bed to pretend it’s still yesterday. #INDvsAUS — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) December 19, 2020

Actor Angad Bedi reacted to Virender Sehwag sharing the 'OTP', the individual scores of the Indian batsmen, over the forgettable display and wrote that he was saddened.

Actor-comedian Suresh Menon joked about wanting the team's ‘resignation letter’ over the debacle.

RIDICULOUS this groupism and selection favouritism has to stop now ... I want to see the resignation letters of this whole team, by EOD on my desk 😡😡😡 #INDvsAUSTest — Suresh Menon (@sureshnmenon) December 19, 2020

Lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari was among the others to be in disbelief over the Indian batting display.

36 all out. Had stopped watching Cricket years ago, still it feels painful to read it- 36 all out! — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) December 19, 2020

However, many of them did not come down heavily on the side. Riding on a first innings lead of 53, India still managed to set a target of 90 for the Australians.

Many believed that India still had a chance to come back in the game and 'create history.' Actor Vinay Pathak and directors Sudhir Mishra and Anil Sharma were optimistic even with the slim chances.

Hey India might still win . It ain over till the last bowler stings ( or doesn't !) https://t.co/7moo3mSOGE — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) December 19, 2020

Can’t believe ind created THIS HISTORY.. 36 all out .. #AUSvIND lowest score .. v sad .. Ind should do now kuch chamatkar .. Aus ko under 90 out karo .. make one more HISTORY — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) December 19, 2020

Aus needs 90 to win ...

And that’s a lot of runs (as we’ve found out this morning) so B+ my friend. Focus there ... would aus be able to ? NOW THATS THE Q — Vinay Pathak (@pathakvinay) December 19, 2020

Photographer-producer Atul Kasbekar termed it as ‘one bad day’ and urged ‘true fans’ to continue supporting the team. He wrote that the Indian side was too good to collapse in this manner again.

Bad day at the office

If you’re a (true) fan, this is when you REALLY back your team 🇮🇳👊🏽🇮🇳👊🏽🇮🇳



This Indian team is too good for a similar slide to happen again in a hurry



COME ON INDIAAAAAAAAA...!!!#BleedBlue#AUSvINDtest — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) December 19, 2020

India collapse against Australia

After a impressive display with the ball to dismiss Australia for 191 in the first innings, India was looking at a decent total to put pressure on the opposition in the fourth innings. However, they went down like nine pins, with none of them managing to cross double figures, Mayank Agarwal’s 9 being the highest. Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins wreacked havoc with five and four wickets respectively.

