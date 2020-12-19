Shane Warne Lashes Out At Umpire For Wrong Short-run Call On Virat Kohli Single

Legendary spinner Shane Warne hit out at umpire Bruce Oxenford after he robbed Indian skipper Virat Kohli of a run during Day 1 of the ongoing India vs Australia 1st Test. Kohli completed a run and turned to come back for the second, but the run wasn't added to his tally after the square leg umpire gestured one short.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 2020: Traditional New Year's Test set to be shifted out of Sydney?

India vs Australia live: Shane Warne lambasts Bruce Oxenford for umpiring error

After seeing several replays, it was clear that Kohli had managed to complete the run as his bat had crossed the crease comfortably. Oxenford's wrong decision left Warne seething as he expressed his frustration over the incident. Speaking to Fox Cricket, Warne asked if India can review the call because Oxenford had got the decision horribly wrong.

Somebody call the run police‼️ I’d like to report a robbery 👀



📺 Watch #AUSvIND Test on Fox Cricket or Kayo: https://t.co/WkUnotJdEQ



📝 Live blog: https://t.co/eE9bVDqltN



📱Match Centre: https://t.co/Vp5FiCPhTj pic.twitter.com/rsvnKxrVIC — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) December 17, 2020

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 1st Test broadcast hit by Sydney COVID-19 outbreak, Brett Lee goes home

Warner further said that the umpiring was not good enough and added that India should have reviewed that because they were robbed of a run. The former leg-spinner termed the decision as 'ridiculous' and asked Oxenford what he was doing because it was clear that the bat had crossed the line. According to Warne, this is exactly the pettiness from an umpire that drives him crazy.

The Indian captain who saw the replay of the short run on the big screen also reacted to the incident. Expressing his frustration on the decision, Kohli gestured to Oxenford about the incorrect call. Note that the third umpire cannot overrule such a decision despite replays stating the decision was wrong.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia live stream to break THIS all-time bilateral cricket viewership record

Kohli went on to play a determined knock of 74 (180) and was the top-scorer for India in the first innings as they were bowled out for 244. The right-handed batsman missed out on a well-deserved century due to an unfortunate run-out. Kohli has one last opportunity to make amends in the second innings as he is going to return to India after the India vs Australia 1st Test to be with wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child.

Virat Kohli centuries

Virat Kohli's tally of centuries is at 70 at the moment, which is third highest in the all-time list after Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Australia's Ricky Ponting (71).

ALSO READ | India vs Australia test sees Prithvi Shaw depart for silver duck; fans share advice online

SOURCE: SHANE WARNE INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.