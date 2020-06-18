Ranveer Singh's 'Thug Le' And Other Bollywood Songs With 'boys Vs Girls' Concept

The Indian film industry churns out over innumerable films every year with multiple soundtracks featured in these films. Bollywood has always given a joyful and quirky twist to the 'boys vs girls' concept in their movies and songs. Check out below, Ranveer Singh's Thug Le and other Bollywood songs that showcased the 'boys vs girls' concept with a friendly face-off.

Thug Le

Thug Le is a dance track number from Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma's romantic comedy flick, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl. Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Shweta Pandit Thug Le was released in the year 2011. The film stars Ranveer Singh opposite Anushka Sharma in lead roles along with Dipannita Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Parineeti Chopra in supporting roles. The dance track has over 73 million views on Youtube.

also read | 'Don' movie quiz: Check your knowledge about Amitabh Bachchan's iconic 1978 classic

Dum Dama Dum

Dum Dama Dum is a song from classic Bollywood film Dil. The song features Aamir Khan opposite Madhuri Dixit. It is voiced by singers like Udit Narayan and Anuradha Paudwal. The lyrics of the song were written by Sameer and the music was composed by Anand Milind. It has over 6 million views on Youtube.

also read | Ewan McGregor to play the role of Jiminy Cricket in upcoming film 'Pinocchio'

Khud Ko Kya Samajhti Hai

Khud Ko Kya Samajhti Hai is a dance track from Khiladi. The song showcases a college campus where all the girls and boys are seen pulling pranks on each other. Khud Ko Kya Samajhti Hai is sung by Abhijeet, Udit Narayan, Kavita Krishnamurthy and Sapna Mukherjee. The song features Akshay Kumar, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori and Sabeeha in the lead roles. The peppy dance number has over 3 million views on YouTube.

also read | 'That 70s Show' star Danny Masterson charged with rapes of 3 women; bails out at $3.3 MN

Joote Do, Paise Lo

Joote Do, Paise Lo is a popular wedding number from Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit's love story drama Hum Aapke Hai Koun. The song is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. Released over 26 years ago, Joote Do, Paise Lo has over 60 million views on Youtube. Here, Salman Khan and Madhuri dance together in their siblings' wedding.

Ladki Kyon

This is a dance song from Hum Tum. Ladki Kyon is sung by Shaan and Alka Yagnik and also has bits of Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherjee. Nearly all of the songs in the film were composed by Jatin Lalit and have lyrics written by Prasoon Joshi. The song has over 30 million views on youtube. Watch the track below -

also read | Beyonce's songs describing her relationship with rapper hubby Jay-Z

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.