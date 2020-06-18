Beyonce's Songs Describing Her Relationship With Rapper Hubby Jay-Z

Beyonce is a legendary singer who started out with Destiny's Child. She recorded her first solo album in 2003 called Dangerously in Love that topped the Billboard charts as soon as it hit the market. Beyonce has given her fans many sensational hits and moreover beautiful collaborations with other truly talented artists. Jay Z, another famous rapper, songwriter, businessman, and record producer, has made a name for himself with his talent. He is also Beyonce's husband and the two make one power couple. Read ahead to find out all high and lows in Beyonce and Jay-Z's relationship through the songs that Beyonce sang:

Also Read | Beyonce pens letter to Kentucky Attorney General demanding justice for Breonna Taylor

1. 03 Bonnie and Clyde, The Blueprint 2, 2002

This was Beyonce's first collaboration with Jay Z and also her first song confessing that she liked Jay Z. In the entire song, one can hear Beyonce call Jay-Z her boyfriend and Jay-Z call her his girlfriend. Fans went crazy over the new song which also reportedly marked the start of the couple's relationship.

Also Read | Beyonce's most loved songs that crossed over 100 million views on YouTube

2. Countdown, 4, 2011

Beyonce kicks off the song with lyrics like - Still the one I need, I will always be with you, Oh, you got me all gone, don't ever let me go. The singer clearly is talking about Jay-Z and the love she has for him. She dropped this song three years after her marriage to Jay-Z.

Also Read | Beyonce's 'Rise Up', Rihanna's 'Toward the Sun' & other hit songs from animated movies

3. Mine, Beyonce, 2013

Mine was a song that Beyonce sang with Drake. This song is reportedly the first hint at Beyonce and Jay-Z's relationship going through a rough patch. The singer sings - Are we gonna even make it? Oh, Cause if we are, we're taking this a little too far. Making it clear that she is scared about her relationship.

Also Read | Beyonce's stunning braid hairdos to try at home for a change in style

4. Sorry, Lemonade, 2016

Sorry was a track directed towards Jay-Z. Rumors had surfaced that Jay-Z had been cheating on Beyonce. Beyonce sings lines like - Now you want to say you're sorry, Now you want to call me crying, which fuelled the rumours.

5. Hold Up, Lemonade, 2016

Hold up was another song that seemed very personal to Beyonce and reportedly the song was sang directly for her husband. Beyonce keeps mentioning a girl called Becky in the song as well, which fans thought could be an indication of who Jay-Z was cheating on her with. Lyrics like - I smell your secret, and I'm not too perfect | Hold up, they don't love you like I love you - reportedly made it pretty evident that all was not right.

Promo Pic Courtesy: Beyonce's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.