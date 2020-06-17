Ewan McGregor To Play The Role Of Jiminy Cricket In Upcoming Film 'Pinocchio'

Ewan McGregor is one of the most loved heroes and is known for his films like Star Wars and Christopher Robin. He recently revealed that he will be seen in the remake of the 1940 hit film Pinocchio. He talked about this during an interview with a magazine. Here is what Ewan McGregor had to say about it.

Ewan McGregor on his role in Pinocchio remake

Ewan McGregor while talking to a magazine revealed that he will be seen in the role of Jiminy Cricket in Guillermo del Toro's version of Pinocchio. He also added on how they had started working on the project before he left for New York. Ewan McGregor also expressed that some of his parts have already been recorded. He then added that the film is a stop-motion animation so it will take a lot of time for the makers of the film to make the film.

Ewan McGregor then said how the first part of the film making is done. He added that the recording of his dialogues is sort of done. There may or may not be a song that is remaining to be recorded. Due to contractual obligations, he has to keep mum about it. He then added that the movie is set to release in 2021, and it will narrate a darker story than the original Disney animated classic.

It was reported that the idea of making such a film was first thought of by Netflix. It was also reported that the idea was first conceived in 2010 and how the film will be based on the darker story of Pinocchio which is found in a 2002 book illustrated by Gris Grimly.

Ewan McGregor recently had taken to his Instagram and shared a video. In this video, he shared a black and white version of Michael Jackson's They Don't Care About Us. He shared the video in support of the Black Lives Matter protests and captioned the picture with the hashtag #blacklivesmatter. He also shared a black post on his profile in support of the moment. Take a look at the post here.

On the work front

Ewan McGregor was last seen in the film Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. In this film, he was seen as the big baddie of the film Roman Sionis. Before this, he was seen in the film Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker. Now he will be seen in The Birthday Cake and The Land of Sometimes.

