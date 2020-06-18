'Don' Movie Quiz: Check Your Knowledge About Amitabh Bachchan's Iconic 1978 Classic

Don is written by Salim-Javed (Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar), directed by Chandra Barot and produced by Nariman Irani. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Pran, Iftekhar, Helen, Om Shivpuri, Satyen Kappu, Mac Mohan, Yusuf Khan and Pinchoo Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan plays a dual role, as Bombay underworld boss Don and his lookalike Vijay. The film's plot revolves around Vijay, a Bombay slum-dweller who resembles the powerful criminal and underworld boss Don, being asked by law enforcement officer DSP D'Silva (Iftekhar) to masquerade as Don, in order to act as an informant for the police and track down the root of the criminal organisation.

Don quiz

1. How does don fool the goons in the first scene of the movie?

By lending them paper instead of money

By lending them briefcase of a bomb rather than money

By tricking them and running away

By tricking them and kidnapping them

2. Who are the two enemies of don?

Kanta and Meeta

Preeta and Sunita

Kamini and Roma

Kamini and Reena

3. Who seduces don to trick him?

Khyati

Kamini

Roma

Reena

4. How does don trick the police?

By running away from the backdoor of the hotel

By kidnapping Roma

By kidnapping and threatening police to kill Kamini

By changing his appearance and running away

5. What is the first lesson that Judo teacher told Roma?

Never believe anyone

Never give up

Be safe than sorry

Never shake hands with anyone without knowing their intention

6. How does Roma impress don?

By showing her shooting skills

By showing her dancing skills

By showing her judo and karate skills

By tricking don

7. What happens to don in the police encounter?

He runs away

He gets kidnapped

He gets killed

He gets arrested

8. Why does D’Silva approach Vijay?

To find don

To kill don

To be don to arrest his gang

To find don’s gang

9. Whose picture does Narang show to don to confirm that he got his memory back?

D’Silva

Azaad

Kamini

Ramesh

10. What does Vijay take from don’s secret vault?

Money

Gold coins

Money and gold coins

Don’s red diary

11. How does Vijay try to prove that he is not don?

By finding the red diary in D’Silva’s safe

By talking to D’Silva

By talking to Roma

By telling police about Munni

12. What does Roma ask for in exchange for money from JJ?

Don

Ramesh

Kamini

Red diary

Don movie quiz-answers

Answer- By lending them briefcase of a bomb rather than money

Answer- Kamini and Roma

Answer- Kamini

Answer- By kidnapping and threatening police to kill Kamini

Answer- Never shake hands with anyone without knowing their intention

Answer- By showing her judo and karate skills

Answer- He gets killed

Answer- To be don to arrest his gang

Answer- Ramesh

Answer- Don’s red diary

Answer- By finding red diary in D’Silva’s safe

Answer- Red diary

