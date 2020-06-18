'Don' Movie Quiz: Check Your Knowledge About Amitabh Bachchan's Iconic 1978 Classic

Quick links:
Don is written by Salim-Javed (Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar), directed by Chandra Barot and produced by Nariman Irani. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Pran, Iftekhar, Helen, Om Shivpuri, Satyen Kappu, Mac Mohan, Yusuf Khan and Pinchoo Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan plays a dual role, as Bombay underworld boss Don and his lookalike Vijay. The film's plot revolves around Vijay, a Bombay slum-dweller who resembles the powerful criminal and underworld boss Don, being asked by law enforcement officer DSP D'Silva (Iftekhar) to masquerade as Don, in order to act as an informant for the police and track down the root of the criminal organisation.
1. How does don fool the goons in the first scene of the movie?
2. Who are the two enemies of don?
3. Who seduces don to trick him?
4. How does don trick the police?
5. What is the first lesson that Judo teacher told Roma?
6. How does Roma impress don?
7. What happens to don in the police encounter?
8. Why does D’Silva approach Vijay?
9. Whose picture does Narang show to don to confirm that he got his memory back?
10. What does Vijay take from don’s secret vault?
11. How does Vijay try to prove that he is not don?
12. What does Roma ask for in exchange for money from JJ?
1. How does don fool the goons in the first scene of the movie?
Answer- By lending them briefcase of a bomb rather than money
2. Who are the two enemies of don?
Answer- Kamini and Roma
3. Who seduces don to trick him?
Answer- Kamini
4. How does don trick the police?
Answer- By kidnapping and threatening police to kill Kamini
5. What is the first lesson Judo teacher told Roma?
Answer- Never shake hands with anyone without knowing their intention
6. How does Roma impress don?
Answer- By showing her judo and karate skills
7. What happens to don in the police encounter?
Answer- He gets killed
8. Why does D’Silva approach Vijay?
Answer- To be don to arrest his gang
9. Whose picture does Narang show to don to confirm that he got his memory back?
Answer- Ramesh
10. What does Vijay take from don’s secret vault?
Answer- Don’s red diary
11. How does Vijay try to prove that he is not don?
Answer- By finding red diary in D’Silva’s safe
12. What does Roma ask for in exchange for money from JJ?
Answer- Red diary
